New Tariffs Threaten to Boost Prices of Imported Cars and Parts

in Washington and Mike Colias in Detroit

American car buyers are facing sticker shock as President Trump weighs new tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts.

The Commerce Department is concluding its investigation into whether imported cars and parts pose a national-security threat under Section 232 of U.S. trade law, with a deadline of Sunday to submit its findings to the president.

Mr. Trump has already voiced support for levies of 20%. If the tariffs are imposed, then prices of cars from Japan, Germany, South Korea would rise sharply, assuming those countries don't receive exemptions.

But buyers of domestically produced cars could be shelling out more too if tariffs are imposed on components, since between 40% and 50% of the average U.S.-built vehicle is assembled with foreign-made components, the Center for Automotive Research estimates.

"These tariffs are a tax on U.S. companies, and ultimately they will be an additional expense on the U.S. consumer," said Ann Wilson, senior vice president at the Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association, which represents the auto-parts industry.

Mr. Trump has touted previous tariffs his administration has developed under a national-security law -- the ones on steel and aluminum imports -- as a way to protect vital American industries from unfair foreign competition, while simultaneously putting pressure on partner countries to open up their markets to more American goods.

Yet in the case of the auto-industry tariffs, there has been virtually no backing from the domestic industry, although the United Auto Workers has voiced cautious support.

"In our district there have been no fans of any kind of a tariff," said Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican who represents an Indiana congressional district that produces auto parts as well as recreational vehicles -- which she fears could face retaliation in a vehicular trade war.

Detroit auto makers, foreign brands operating in the U.S. and auto-parts suppliers worry any duties would disrupt their increasingly international supply chains or lead to retaliatory tariffs on their exports. Car assemblers and part makers are already paying more for steel and aluminum due to tariffs. Dealers are worried about declining sales.

"There's a reason why we've seen a real slowdown in investment activity, " said Kristin Dziczek, an economist at the industry-backed Center for Automotive Research. "People are waiting to see where the chips fall."

It isn't clear whether the Commerce Department's submission of the report will dispel much uncertainty.

Industry officials are not expecting the report to be made public initially, and the department will likely recommend several possible tools for the president, including big tariffs on imported cars and potential trade barriers on parts used in autonomous and electric vehicles, they said.

The Commerce Department declined to comment on the report, which gives Mr. Trump 90 days to announce tariffs or other barriers. When Mr. Trump imposed similar steel and aluminum tariffs, certain countries were given temporary exemptions during trade negotiations, but the European Union, Canada and Mexico were eventually subjected to the duties, triggering retaliation.

Ms. Wilson said the report has the potential of stirring widespread opposition to Mr. Trump's trade policies.

"Those policy makers who have not really considered the impacts of the tariffs really need to think about the impact it will have on suppliers in their states -- and it's going to be a negative impact," she said.

Republicans are among those urging Mr. Trump's trade team to leave autos alone.

"I don't believe that minivans from Canada or other allies are a threat to our national security, so I hope the administration takes a step back and reconsiders any auto tariffs," said Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio.

Mr. Trump, however, credits the threat of car tariffs with bringing the EU and Japan to the negotiating table for possible trade deals with the Trump administration.

"If these Tariffs and Barriers are not soon broken down and removed, we will be placing a 20% Tariff on all of their cars coming into the U.S.," Mr. Trump tweeted last year, referring to the EU.

Mr. Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed last year to work on an agreement to cut tariffs on industrial goods and boost purchases of American soybeans and natural gas. Both sides agreed to avoid imposing additional tariffs on each other during active negotiations, with each side prepared to terminate talks in the case of new tariffs on auto-industry or other products.

"If that commitment were not respected, both the talks and the process would be seriously compromised," EU Ambassador David O'Sullivan said. "We wait with interest to see what the report will say and how the president will react."

The Trump administration complains that U.S. cars face a 10% tariff in Europe, while European cars have a tariff of only 2.5% when entering the U.S., according to complicated agreements made through the World Trade Organization.

Besides with the EU, Mr. Trump also paved the way for bilateral trade talks this year with Japan, which sent $40 billion in passenger cars to the U.S. last year.

Former U.S. trade officials say Mr. Trump is seeking to replicate the concessions that the Obama administration obtained from Japan when it negotiated the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement -- which Mr. Trump exited before it was ratified. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said last year that Mr. Trump has promised not to impose tariffs while talks are under way.

