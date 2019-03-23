New Tax Could Hurt Value of Some of New York's Most Expensive Homes

By Josh Barbanel

Owners of some of New York's priciest real estate could face a dramatic drop in the value of their properties under a state plan to impose a so-called pied-à-terre tax in New York City.

The tax plan, if enacted, would levy the biggest tax on a small number of houses, co-ops and condos with market values of $25 million or more, a Wall Street Journal analysis shows. The imposition of a new annual tax on them could potentially cut the value of these properties by nearly half, the analysis found.

The proposal would impose annual property tax on homes valued at $5 million or more that aren't the primary residences of the homeowner, also known as pied-à-terres. The tax would be part of the state budget for the fiscal year that begins on April 1.

The Wall Street Journal calculated the tax hit homeowners would face under the new bill for the next 30 years. It found that this extra burden could lower the value of the average mansion costing $25 million or more by about 46%, with homes valued between $20 million and $25 million falling by 26%.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and supporters in the state legislature of the tax say it will raise money for the subways or other critical needs from wealthy owners who can easily afford it, and who don't pay city and state income taxes because New York isn't their primary residence.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman, a Manhattan Democrat and a sponsor of the bill, said that the affected owners were "extremely wealthy individuals" with second or third homes.

"This is about the ability to pay and the fact that a lot of these individuals are evading contributing to the city's infrastructure," he said.

The real-estate industry and some individual owners have been furiously lobbying against the plan. The industry has floated a proposal to drop the annual tax in favor of a one-time transfer tax imposed on expensive apartments, several industry figures said.

One apartment owner facing the prospect of a multimillion-dollar annual tax under the new plan said it would essentially destroy the upper ends of the real-estate market, undercut long-term investment decisions, damage New York's reputation as a world-class city, and cause a cascading real-estate recession that will ultimately reduce city revenues.

"The tax is a disaster," the owner said. "If you actually put the tax in place, you would massively reduce the value of real estate."

The proposed tax rates range from 0.5% of the portion of a home value above $5 million to 4% of the portion of the value of a home above $25 million.

The Journal analysis projects that the tax would raise a total of $471 million from corporate owners of homes and apartments. Half of that would come from about 280 homes valued at $25 million or more. These include 24 co-ops, 40 houses and 218 condominiums. Another 923 property owners with apartments valued below $6 million would pay a total of $2.1 million each year.

The $471 million potential yield of the tax in the analysis is lower than the $650 million estimate by the city comptroller's office and above an estimate of $372 million distributed by the real-estate industry.

The impact of the tax was identified through a standard financial measure known as the net present value, which calculated the current cost of a stream of 30 years of future tax payments for each property.

The tax burden on the $25 million properties works out to an average of $846,000 for each home, with the highest potential tax of about $8.97 million a year for the most expensive apartment in the U.S. on the 50th floor at 220 Central Park South. It was purchased in January for about $240 million by Ken Griffin, a hedge-fund manager based in Chicago. Mr. Griffin didn't respond to a request for comment.

The penthouse of Michael Dell, the founder of Dell Technologies, on the 90th floor at the top of a glass condo building, One57 on West 57th Street, would owe more than $3.3 million a year, based on his $100.5 million purchase. (The carrying costs for the apartment were listed in the building offering plan at just under $22,000 a month.) Mr. Dell declined to comment through a spokesman.

On the 75th floor of One57, an apartment with an atrium under a curved glass ceiling will face a bill of more than $3 million based on the $90 million purchase price. That unit was purchased by William Ackman, an activist investor and head of New York-based Pershing Square Capital Management and a group of investors.

On Fifth Avenue, investor Len Blavatnik owns two co-op apartments, including a duplex unit at 834 Fifth Ave., that he paid $77.5 million for in 2015, the most expensive co-op sale in Manhattan. Under the proposed bill, he may only qualify for a single primary residence. The tax on the unit at 834 Fifth could top $2.4 million. Mr. Blavatnik declined to comment.

The state's tax plan would also hit second and third homes of New York City residents, according to a bill in the State Senate. Under the bill, the levy would also be imposed on any home listed in corporate ownership even if the owners use the home as a primary residence.

Donna Olshan, a broker, who monitors the luxury market, said the bill ignored the potential impact on the real-estate market. "It is totally ridiculous to think the rich people don't care about the dollars," she said. "That is how they got to be rich."

