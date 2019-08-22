Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New Tools from SimpleNexus Help Mortgage Lenders Build Stronger Relationships with Borrowers Real Estate Agents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 07:35am EDT

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus, developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan originators and borrowers, today announced the availability of a suite of tools designed to help originators build stronger relationships with their borrowers' real estate agents and convert more prospects into mutual customers.

SimpleNexus

LEHI, Utah, Aug 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan originators and borrowers, today announced the availability of a suite of tools designed to help originators build stronger relationships with their borrowers' real estate agents and convert more prospects into mutual customers.

SimpleNexus makes it easy for loan originators to create co-branded mobile apps for Realtor partners to share with borrowers. The shared platform enhances the borrower experience by keeping partners up-to-speed on loan progress and putting mortgage calculators and other handy tools at partners' fingertips.

The next tool, integrated home search, showcases available properties within the SimpleNexus borrower app, keeping the loan originator at the center of the home-shopping and home-buying experience for increased pull-through, referrals and long-term loyalty. Two digital home search providers are available for integration, and the integration can be configured with or without a Realtor partner.

Rounding out the suite is SimpleNexus kiosk mode, which allows loan originators to collect back-to-back loan applications on a tablet or laptop computer at open houses and model homes, where there's always a steady stream of motivated borrowers. For added security, kiosk mode automatically wipes sensitive data when a loan application is abandoned before submission.

All three tools are designed to enhance the overall home purchase experience for borrowers.

"SimpleNexus is dedicated to making the home loan process efficient, portable and pleasant for loan originators and borrowers alike," said Ben Miller, COO of SimpleNexus. "A crucial part of delivering that great borrower experience is making sure the borrower's Realtor has tools that simplify home search, streamline communication and provide instant loan status insights - and that's just what we've done with this toolset."

For more information, visit: https://simplenexus.com/sn/realtor-relationships/.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company's best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures - all on the go.

Twitter: @SimpleNexus #digitalmortgage #mobileorigination @realtors @realestate

News Source: SimpleNexus

Related link: https://simplenexus.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/new-tools-from-simplenexus-help-mortgage-lenders-build-stronger-relationships-with-borrowers-real-estate-agents/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:59aMexico's Consumer Prices Fell in Early August
DJ
07:58aTEAMBUILDING FOR THE FUTURE : Ocean Spray Supports STEM Education at Boys and Girls Club of Metro South
PU
07:57aGRAPHIC : Factory woes grip swing states that flipped for Trump in 2016
RE
07:44aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Set To Trade Mixed As Focus Shifts To Fed In Jackson Hole
DJ
07:41aECB eyes stimulus package as growth looks weaker - minutes
RE
07:39aIrish businesses most exposed to Brexit aren't ready, government warns
RE
07:35aMy Sports Vote Launches New App and Website
SE
07:35aNew Tools from SimpleNexus Help Mortgage Lenders Build Stronger Relationships with Borrowers’ Real Estate Agents
SE
07:33aJapan protests against South Korea's scrapping of intelligence-sharing pact - NHK
RE
07:24aFed doubts dominate as futures tick lower
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Dutch fintech firm Adyen earnings jump 79% on higher transaction volume
2E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
3Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
4LONDON COFFEE : LONDON COFFEE : How Brazil and Vietnam are tightening their grip on the world's coffee
5THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : Several PE funds interested in Thyssenkrupp elevators division - report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group