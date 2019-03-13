New Toy Library and Family Meetup Designed to Inspire Minds and Build Community

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Mar 14, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Funbee Toys is a one-of-a-kind toy library in the greater Sacramento area that also serves as a meetup for families with babies to preschoolers.



Diana Mau, Funbee Toys' founder, says that, "What makes Funbee Toys unique is not only the 1,500 plus collection of eco-friendly toys by world-renowned brands such as Haba, Plan Toys, and Hape, and its mission to make these toys accessible to all, but also its meetups that encourage families to build friendships, create fun memories, and support each other during their journey as parents with little ones."



Toy pick-ups are set to begin in April at the following locations: Davis Food Co-op, Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op, and Origin Coffee & Tea in Rocklin. More locations will be added in the future, depending on demand, to serve the community and instill their meaningful mission.



The Funbee Toys Events meetup is the RSVP site for toy pick-ups as well as other community events such as potluck picnics, outings to child-centered locations and dining fundraisers for the Free Toy Membership Fund. All parents/guardians with children under 4 are welcome to join the events.



The toy pick-up events are for Funbee Toys members only.



Upcoming Events:



Those who wish to experience Funbee Toys first-hand are invited to attend the free "Come Play with Funbee Toys" scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Origin Coffee (reserved window room) in Rocklin; or on Sunday, March 17 from 2:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Stephen's Library (Blanchard Room) in Davis.



There is also a "Meet and Greet" at the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op (upstairs dining tables) on Saturday, March 23 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. as well as meetups posted for Bertha Henschel Park (March 19), Universal Playground (March 30), and the Davis Arboretum (March 31).



About Funbee Toys:



Years ago, Funbee Toys founder Diana Mau enjoyed visiting the Davis Toy Closet, a small toy library, with her children. Today, her kids are older, but she continues to enjoy her time with little ones while working as a professional nanny. She recently learned that the toy closet no longer existed, so she decided it was time to start her own - one that offered a greater selection of high-quality, eco-friendly, and educational toys as well as a rewarding social experience for local families.



Registration for toy pickups is currently open at: https://www.funbeetoys.com/ and sign-up and other information about meetups can be found here: https://www.meetup.com/Funbee-Toys-Events/



Email questions and comments to: info@funbeetoys.com.

News Source: Funbee Toys

Related link: https://www.funbeetoys.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/new-toy-library-and-family-meetup-designed-to-inspire-minds-and-build-community/