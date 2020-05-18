New Trading Participants at EEX in April 2020

In April 2020 the following members were added and additionally admitted to the markets.

The following members have been admitted for trading in futures & options on the EEX power derivatives markets:

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. , Athens (Greece) has been admitted to trading on Spot Contracts on Emission Rights (Secondary Market, Primary Auctions) and EUA Derivatives as well.

Sonnedix Finance LTD, London (UK)

Branden Kapital AS, Arendal (Norway)

Energy MT EAD, Sofia (Bulgaria)

Sofia (Bulgaria) National Bank of Greece S.A. They have been admitted to trading on EUA Derivatives as well.

Furthermore, the following new members have been admitted to the respective markets:

Rio Tinto Shipping (Asia) Pte. Ltd., (Singapore) has been admitted to trading in futures & options on the EEX freight derivatives markets.

Norlys Energi A/S Aalborg (Denmark) has been admitted to trading in the natural gas spot contracts (ETF/GPL/ NCG) and natural gas (ETF/GPL/ NCG) futures market.

Additionally admitted to trading in the respective markets were: