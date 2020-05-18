Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Trading Participants at EEX in April 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 02:26am EDT

In April 2020 the following members were added and additionally admitted to the markets.

The following members have been admitted for trading in futures & options on the EEX power derivatives markets:

  • Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A., Athens (Greece) has been admitted to trading on Spot Contracts on Emission Rights (Secondary Market, Primary Auctions) and EUA Derivatives as well.
  • Sonnedix Finance LTD, London (UK)
  • Branden Kapital AS, Arendal (Norway)
  • Energy MT EAD, Sofia (Bulgaria)
  • National Bank of Greece S.A. They have been admitted to trading on EUA Derivatives as well.

Furthermore, the following new members have been admitted to the respective markets:

  • Rio Tinto Shipping (Asia) Pte. Ltd., (Singapore) has been admitted to trading in futures & options on the EEX freight derivatives markets.
  • Norlys Energi A/S Aalborg (Denmark) has been admitted to trading in the natural gas spot contracts (ETF/GPL/ NCG) and natural gas (ETF/GPL/ NCG) futures market.

Additionally admitted to trading in the respective markets were:

  • Sumitomo Corporation Global Commodities Limited to natural gas spot contracts CEGH and natural gas CEGH futures market
  • PGNiG Supply & Trading GmbH to spot gas markets (ZTP/ZEE) and derivatives gas market (ZTP/ZEE)
  • In Commodities A/S to spot gas markets (LPEG/ CPE)
  • Electroroute Energy Trading Limited to the German/Austrian, German and Austrian futures & options on the EEX power derivatives markets
  • Green Network UK Plc to the derivatives gas market (JKM)
  • Statkraft Markets GmbH to GB Power Derivatives.
  • Nitrogénművek Zrt. has been admitted to trading on the EUA spot and derivatives markets

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 06:25:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:58aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Final result of the public offering and allocation to primary insiders - conversion shares and conversion price in the bonds and lease debt conversion
AQ
02:57aINTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : Production report for April 2020
AQ
02:57aVALOE OYJ : Increase in the Number of Shares to be Converted on the Basis of the Finacing Arrangement Between Valoe and Winance. Valoe Subscribes Its Own Shares.  
AQ
02:57aVALOE OYJ : The result of valoe corporation's offering
AQ
02:56aOil prices rise more than $1 ahead of June WTI contract expiry
RE
02:56aALLIANZ : Current bond information
PU
02:56aSCIENTIST.COM : and UKCRC Tissue Directory and Coordination Centre Host Webinar Series on Overcoming Challenges Facing UK Biobanks
BU
02:53aTAIWAN LIPOSOME : TLC Highlights Findings in Abstract Accepted at Osteoarthritis Research Society International (OARSI) 2020 and Published in Osteoarthritis and Cartilage
AQ
02:51aAF GRUPPEN : Ex dividend NOK 6,- today
AQ
02:51aSISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : announces decisions of its Board of Directors
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Asia shares dragged higher by S&P 500, oil and gold jump
2CME GROUP INC. : A month after negative oil prices, U.S. crude contract expiry looms
3GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub and Uber Chiefs Continue Deal Talks
4Trump admin slaps solar, wind operators with retroactive rent bills
5WTI : Oil prices rise more than $1 ahead of June WTI contract expiry
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group