New Trading Participants at EEX in April 2020

In April 2020 the following members were added and additionally admitted to the markets.
The following members have been admitted for trading in futures & options on the EEX power derivatives markets:
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A., Athens (Greece) has been admitted to trading on Spot Contracts on Emission Rights (Secondary Market, Primary Auctions) and EUA Derivatives as well.
Sonnedix Finance LTD, London (UK)
Branden Kapital AS, Arendal (Norway)
Energy MT EAD, Sofia (Bulgaria)
National Bank of Greece S.A. They have been admitted to trading on EUA Derivatives as well.
Furthermore, the following new members have been admitted to the respective markets:
Rio Tinto Shipping (Asia) Pte. Ltd., (Singapore) has been admitted to trading in futures & options on the EEX freight derivatives markets.
Norlys Energi A/S Aalborg (Denmark) has been admitted to trading in the natural gas spot contracts (ETF/GPL/ NCG) and natural gas (ETF/GPL/ NCG) futures market.
Additionally admitted to trading in the respective markets were:
Sumitomo Corporation Global Commodities Limited to natural gas spot contracts CEGH and natural gas CEGH futures market
PGNiG Supply & Trading GmbH to spot gas markets (ZTP/ZEE) and derivatives gas market (ZTP/ZEE)
In Commodities A/S to spot gas markets (LPEG/ CPE)
Electroroute Energy Trading Limited to the German/Austrian, German and Austrian futures & options on the EEX power derivatives markets
Green Network UK Plc to the derivatives gas market (JKM)
Statkraft Markets GmbH to GB Power Derivatives.
Nitrogénművek Zrt. has been admitted to trading on the EUA spot and derivatives markets
