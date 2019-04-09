New Tradition : Signs Master Lease for New Digital Signage at One Times Square – Iconic Home of the New Year's Eve Ball Drop

One of the country’s leading out-of-home advertising firms, New
Tradition, has signed a master lease agreement for the new digital
signage currently being built at One Times Square, the
internationally-recognizable tower located in the center of Times
Square. The property’s owner, Jamestown,
announced the deal today.
As the master signage lease holder, New Tradition will seek leading
brands to advertise on the property’s displays. Expected to debut this
summer, the new 350-foot-tall digital signage will provide brands with
the opportunity to create compelling advertising campaigns that will
stand out from the numerous billboards in Times Square. Options will
include full takeovers of the iconic facade and the ability to
“choreograph a show” across several signs for a new type of theater in
the heart of Times Square.
“The creative advertising opportunities that One Times Square’s new
displays present will change the media landscape of Times Square,” said
Evan Richheimer, CEO of New Tradition. “It will be exciting to see which
iconic brands will be the first to seize the opportunity to take over
the 350-foot-tall spectacular when it debuts this summer.”
As the centerpiece of Times Square, One Time Square is one of only two
stand-alone buildings in the neighborhood offering clear, unobstructed
sightlines from all points within the Times Square “bowtie,” an area
which encompasses Broadway and Seventh Avenues from 43rd
Street to 47th Street. With a daily pedestrian count of more
than 350,000 and millions of earned impressions from film, TV, and
social media, the property is one of the most visible and recognizable
locations in the world, offering brands a global stage to engage with
their audience.
“One Times Square has long served as a global advertising platform for
emblematic brands,” said Michael Phillips, president of Jamestown. “New
Tradition is an innovator in the out-of-home media space which makes
them the perfect partner to launch this new signage.”
About Jamestown
Jamestown, L.P. was established in 1983 as an investment and management
company focused on income-producing real estate in the United States.
Over the last 35+ years, Jamestown has grown its portfolio of assets in
key markets throughout the U.S. and expanded its investment footprint to
South America and Europe. Jamestown's capabilities include:
acquisitions, capital markets, property management, asset management,
retail leasing, design, sustainability, and risk management. Jamestown
has headquarters in Atlanta, GA and Cologne, Germany, and offices in New
York, NY, Boston, MA, Washington, DC, San Francisco, CA, Los Angeles,
CA, and Bogota, Colombia. For more information, visit www.jamestownlp.com.
About New Tradition
Founded in 2010, New Tradition is one of the fastest-growing Out-Of-Home
media companies in the United States as well as one of the largest
independent operators of large format digital and static signage. With a
focus on urban core environments, New Tradition provides advertising
platforms for national brands and advertising agencies throughout the
country. This includes signage in New York, Los Angeles, Boston,
Nashville, Miami, San Antonio, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Las
Vegas, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit http://newtradition.com/.
