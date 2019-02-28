New Training Launched for Hospital Care Managers

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New online training designed to build critical skills for care managers in hospitals or acute-care settings was launched today by Care Excellence, a case management education initiative founded by the California State University Institute for Palliative Care.

The new Care Excellence for Hospitals curriculum addresses some of the most pressing challenges that hospitals and health systems face in today's evolving market: complex care coordination; population health services; the shift toward value-based payment models; and the need to develop and retain a case management workforce.

Developed in collaboration with the California Hospital Association (CHA) and experts in hospital case management, the courses are highly interactive, affordable, and mostly online, with an opportunity for additional in-person group training.

Topics covered in the Foundational Series for Hospital Care Managers range from legal issues, crisis intervention strategies, and relationship building across settings, to inpatient advance care planning, and community-healthcare partnerships. Hospitals, health systems, or individual care managers can purchase specific courses, modules, or the entire series.

A Leadership Series for Hospital Care Managers is also available, taught in-person by Care Excellence experts who will travel to your location. Additional online courses in Foundational Utilization Review and a series on Advanced Concepts for Hospitals are coming soon.

Patricia Blaisdell, FACHE, Vice President, Continuum of Care, for California Hospital Association, said CHA "is proud to have been part of the development of this exciting curriculum."

"This education was developed to meet the real-world needs of hospital and health system case managers," Blaisdell said. "The modules are designed to provide flexible and comprehensive resources to case managers on the front lines."

About Care Excellence

Since 2016, Care Excellence has been helping care managers in various practice settings meet the needs of large, diverse populations with special and complex needs. Some of the organizations that have funded Care Excellence curriculum include California Health Care Foundation, The SCAN Foundation, California Hospital Association, UniHealth Foundation, and the Advisory Board for the Kaiser Permanente Fund for Health Education at the East Bay Community Foundation.

