Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Treatment for Parkinson's Disease Developed at NTHU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Ultrasound is widely used for conducting physical examinations, and plans are underway for expanding its application to the treatment of Parkinson's disease, dementia, and diabetes. A research team at National Tsing Hua University led by Associate Professor Yu-Chun Lin of the Institute of Molecular Medicine and Professor Chih-kuang Yeh of the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Environmental Sciences has successfully improved the motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease in mice by injecting cellular proteins that are highly sensitive to ultrasound waves into the deep brain region and afterwards using ultrasound to activate the neuron cells.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005032/en/

A research team led by Yu-Chun Lin (left) and Chih-kuang Yeh of NTHU has expanded application of ultrasound to the treatment of Parkinson's disease. (Photo: National Tsing Hua University)

A research team led by Yu-Chun Lin (left) and Chih-kuang Yeh of NTHU has expanded application of ultrasound to the treatment of Parkinson's disease. (Photo: National Tsing Hua University)

Their innovative research has been published in the January issue of Nano Letters, and their non-invasive treatment has already been patented in Taiwan and the US.

Lin has long sought to find a safe, non-invasive way to control cell activity. Although light waves are safe, they can only penetrate to a depth of about 0.2 cm; magnetic waves can penetrate deep, but lack precision. By contrast, ultrasonic waves penetrate to a depth of up to 15 cm, and can be focused on the affected part. Thus, the challenge was how to make cells respond to ultrasound.

Lin said that almost all mammals have a kind of high-frequency auditory pressure protein known as prestin. However, the prestin in the human body has little sensitivity to ultrasound. By contrast, the prestin in dolphins, whales, and sonar bats is highly sensitive to ultra-high frequency sound waves. By comparing their prestin protein sequences, Lin found that they all have a special amino acid, which he colonized into the cells of mice to modify their prestin proteins. This resulted in an immediate tenfold increase in the cells’ ability to sense ultrasound.

Lin’s next task was to find a way to use ultrasound to treat diseases, for which purpose he turned to ultrasound expert Yeh, who devised a way to enclose prestin gene fragments in tiny bubbles which can be imported into the target area by intravenous injection. As soon as the ultrasound is applied, the bubbles break, introducing the gene fragments into the target cells, thereby activating their ability to detect and respond to ultrasound.

“Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease are caused by the degeneration and death of the cells in the brain. But once the cells with prestin gene fragments have been transplanted into the target area, ultrasound can be applied to awaken atrophied cells so that they can begin to form new neural connections,” Yeh said.

The team has produced a video showing how a mouse with Parkinson's disease stops short while crossing a wooden bridge, and how the same mouse, following cell transplantation and ultrasound treatment, crosses the bridge easily. It has also been found that the treatment results in a significant increase in dopamine levels in the brain, demonstrating its effectiveness in the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Lin said that this same procedure can also be used to treat diabetes by stimulating insulin-producing cells.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:12pMANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK : Infiniti Research Releases Predictions on What to Expect Mid-March
BU
01:11pGVC : Retail Sports Betting Now Live in Michigan at MGM Grand Detroit
PR
01:10pTHE WALT DISNEY STUDIOS TO RELEASE DOCUMENTARY &LSQUO;THE BEATLES : Get …
PU
01:10pSCYNEXIS : SEC Filing (S-8) - Initial Registration Statement for Employee Benefit Plan
PU
01:10pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : APC By Schneider Electric Offering Solid Partner Discount On New Micro Data Center
AQ
01:10pIDC's Worldwide Quarterly Ethernet Switch and Router Trackers Show Weakness in Fourth Quarter of 2019
BU
01:10pFARMTOGETHER : Selected for Franklin Templeton-backed EvoNexus Fintech Incubator
BU
01:09pDEERE MPANY : Farmers to Access Us$50m John Deere Tractors
AQ
01:09pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : HomeLane partners with Schneider Electric to offer Easy Homes solutions
AQ
01:08pABBVIE : Announces New Formulary Listings for SKYRIZI® in the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group