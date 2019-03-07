New U.S. Chamber Studies Examine Surge in Lawsuits by Cities and Counties

The U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform (ILR) today released a pair
of studies examining the surge in lawsuits by cities and counties
enlisted by trial lawyers to sue over alleged misconduct by businesses.
Mitigating
Municipality Litigation: Scope and Solutions details how
lawsuits on issues ranging from opioid abuse, climate change, data
privacy, to mortgage lending have proliferated to the local level. The
paper outlines the history of trial lawyers pitching states to represent
them in litigation on a contingency fee basis, and their expansion of
the practice to cities and counties—with the number of related opioid
lawsuits alone numbering in the thousands.
“Trial lawyers want to cash in on municipal lawsuits by promising cities
and counties easy money, filing cookie-cutter claims, and forcing
settlements,” said ILR Chief Operating Officer Harold Kim. “The feeding
frenzy of municipal lawsuits not only stands in the way of justice by
making it harder to resolve cases, but also undermines states’
authority.”
Mitigating Municipality Litigation examines consequences of the
spread of these lawsuits, including limiting the potential for global
settlements, undermining the power of state attorneys general and state
legislatures, and reducing the funds available to compensate injured
individuals.
The paper outlines a range of reforms available to states concerned
about the increase in municipal litigation, including modifying state
law to preclude or discourage cities and counties from serving as
plaintiffs in particular kinds of lawsuits.
Today, ILR also released Waking
the Litigation Monster: The Misuse of Public Nuisance, a paper
detailing how trial lawyers increasingly bring lawsuits over large-scale
public policy challenges, mainly through attempts to expand the public
nuisance doctrine. The study concludes that this not only usurps the
role of the political branches of government, but it also seeks to side
step the limits that courts traditionally have placed on public nuisance
lawsuits.
About the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform
The U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform seeks to promote civil
justice reform through legislative, political, judicial, and educational
activities at the global, national, state, and local levels.
About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation
representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all
sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and
industry associations.
