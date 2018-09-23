Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New U.S., China tariffs set to take effect, no compromise in sight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2018 | 10:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: China Shipping containers sit on a ship in the Port of Los Angeles after being imported to the U.S.

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States and China are set to impose new tit-for-tat tariffs against each other's goods on Monday, the latest escalation in a heated trade war between the world's two largest economies.

U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods and retaliatory tariffs by Beijing on $60 billion (£46 billion) worth of U.S. products are scheduled take effect at 0401 GMT. The two countries already exchanged tit-for-tat tariffs on $50 billion worth of each other's goods earlier this year.

Though a senior White House official last week said the United States will continue to engage China for a "positive way forward," neither side has signalled willingness to compromise.

Economists warn that a protracted dispute will eventually stunt growth not just U.S. and China but across the broader global economy. Worries about the confrontation have already rattled financial markets.

The trade tensions have also cast a pall over relations between Beijing and Washington, with the two sides already butting heads on a growing list of issues.

China summoned the U.S. ambassador in Beijing and postponed joint military talks in protest against a U.S. decision to sanction a Chinese military agency and its director for buying Russian fighter jets and a surface-to-air missile system.

It is unclear when the two sides will resume trade negotiations. Talks in Washington last month produced no meaningful progress, and the latest tariffs have cast doubts on whether Beijing would still accept U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's invitation for senior Chinese officials to visit Washington for more talks this month.

China's commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng did not comment on whether China would send a delegation when asked about the matter during a regular weekly briefing last Thursday. The U.S. official on Friday said there was no date set for next round of talks, and the Wall Street Journal reported China has decided not to send a trade delegation this month.

Some media reports earlier this month said China had considered sending Vice Premier Liu He - who is President Xi Jinping's top economic policy adviser - at end-September before the U.S. announced its new tariffs.

Trump on Saturday reiterated a threat to impose further tariffs on Chinese goods should Beijing retaliate, in line with his previous comments signalling that Washington may move to impose tariffs on virtually all imported Chinese goods if the administration does not get its way.

China imports far less from the United States, making a dollar-for-dollar match on any new U.S. tariffs impossible.

Instead, it has warned of "qualitative" measures to retaliate. Though Beijing has not revealed what such steps might be, business executives and analysts say China could withhold exports of certain products to the U.S. or create more administrative red tape for American companies.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:33pNew U.S., China tariffs set to take effect, no compromise in sight
RE
10:28pWORLD BANK : Higher Productivity is Key to Prosperous Philippines – World Bank
PU
10:23pWealth-Management Firms Battle Over Millennials -- Journal Report
DJ
10:19pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Growth in intended Thai travel spend leaps ahead of global average
PU
10:19pPolicy Makers Rethink a 2% Inflation Target -- Journal Report
DJ
10:14pOil prices rise as markets tighten ahead of Iran sanctions
RE
10:04pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets Dr. Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia
PU
09:57pOil prices rise as markets tighten ahead of Iran sanctions
RE
09:54pCanada PM says informal NAFTA talks likely in next few days at U.N.
RE
09:34pAsian shares wobble as China halts trade talks with US; oil rallies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1As China builds biotech sector, cash floods U.S. startups
2S&P 500 : Asian shares wobble as China halts trade talks with U.S.; oil rallies
3SK HYNIX INC : Asian firms shuffle production around the region as China tariffs hit
4BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : is in late-stage talks to buy Randgold Resources- source
5DELL REVISITS IPO OPTION AMID TRACKING STOCK DEAL PUSHBACK: sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.