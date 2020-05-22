Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New U.S.-China tensions boost dollar; euro, offshore yuan fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 11:49am EDT
A woman counts U.S. dollar banknotes at a currency exchange shop in Beirut

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

The dollar climbed against a basket of currencies for a second straight day on Friday helped by safe-haven demand as Beijing moved to impose a new security law on Hong Kong after last year's pro-democracy unrest, further straining fast-deteriorating U.S.-China ties.

China on Friday unveiled details about its plan to impose a national security law in Hong Kong that could see mainland intelligence agencies set up bases in the global financial hub, raising fears of more pro-democracy protests.

Reports of the law on Thursday drew fire from President Donald Trump, sapping investors' appetite for riskier assets and drove the euro, offshore yuan and commodity currencies lower on Friday.

Sino-American relations have worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. The United States has ramped up its criticism of China, blaming it for the spread of the virus, which originated in the city of Wuhan in central China.

"It's definitely a risk-off kind of day," said Minh Trang, senior FX trader at Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California.

"These types of headlines certainly give a little bit of a jolt to the overall market and you are seeing the result of that today," he said.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index <=USD>, which measures the greenback's strength against six other major currencies, was up 0.4% at 99.814. For the week, the index was down about 0.5%.

The offshore Chinese yuan hit a two-month low of 7.1644. The onshore yuan hit eight-month lows.

(GRAPHIC: Yuan hit by Sino-U.S. tensions -

)

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar was 0.7% lower against the greenback while the New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> fell 0.6%.

Sterling fell 0.3% against the dollar as fresh data showed UK retail sales dropped by a record 18% as the coronavirus crisis hammered the economy.

A drop in oil prices on Friday on rising U.S.-China tensions and doubts about the pace of demand recovery from the coronavirus crisis hurt the currencies of oil-producing nations.

The Canadian dollar weakened about 0.5% against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices fell and Canadian data showed a record decline in retail sales, with the loonie giving back some of this week's rally. <CAD=D3>

The Norwegian crown fell about 0.8% against the U.S. dollar <NOK=D3>.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.59% 0.65269 Delayed Quote.-6.07%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.17% 1.70718 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.62% 76.705 Delayed Quote.-7.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.34% 0.69355 Delayed Quote.-6.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.02% 0.85326 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.23% 7.1256 Delayed Quote.1.82%
WTI -3.13% 32.898 Delayed Quote.-45.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:39pJobless Rate Rose in All 50 States in April, Labor Department Says
DJ
12:27pPANDEMIC IN PARADISE : The Challenges and Future Prospects of the Tourism Industry
PU
12:27pGUERNSEY FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMISSION : Sanctions Notice - ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida
PU
12:04pFrench court orders insurer AXA to pay restaurant's COVID-19 losses
RE
12:02pWhite House adviser says U.S. employment to turn around soon, more stimulus on the way
RE
11:57aStatistics - Canadian Crude Oil Exports by Rail – March 2020
PU
11:55aU.S. STRIKES AT A HUAWEI PRIZE : chip juggernaut HiSilicon
RE
11:54aNew U.S.-China tensions boost dollar; euro, offshore yuan fall
RE
11:53aNo U.S. state avoided job losses in April - Labour Department
RE
11:52aGOVERNMENT OF ANGUILLA : Anguilla Quarterly Debt Bulletin Q1-2020-Final
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : France warns Renault could disappear; Nissan plans job cuts
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Retail CEO's Livestreaming Debut Shows A Golden Opportunity to Buy a Propert …
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : 4Q Profit Falls 88%; Revenue Rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group