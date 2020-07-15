New U.S. Consumer Data Set To Help Businesses Keep Pace With Fast-Changing America

Global research firm, GlobalWebIndex (GWI), launches breakthrough mobile-first data set to offer more relevant, pivotal consumer insights into the American consumer

● Data set represents over 240 million U.S. consumers across all 50 states, boasting annual sample three times the size of most surveys

● Includes key questions around cultural identity, race and ethnicity

● Data set builds upon a dedicated Hispanic American data set that GWI and Publicis Media released in February 2018

GWI, the leading supplier of target audience insight to the global marketing industry, launched a new U.S. data set today. The data set is unique through its mobile-first, intuitive design. Over 40% of consumers participated via mobile, bringing a larger sense of trust and robustness in the responses received.

Together with more current and representative questions not typically asked in more traditional surveys, GWI USA captures and tracks what matters to U.S. consumers right now, focusing on a deeper understanding of the bigger picture and what drives consumers.

GWI USA’s data builds upon a dedicated Hispanic American data set that GWI and Publicis Media released in partnership in February 2018; the expanded insights were created as a response to increasing demand for more relevant and current data into the U.S. consumer market, spurred by today’s rapidly-changing America that some research providers do not offer.

“Our guiding objective has always been to help marketers understand the tremendous opportunity that multicultural consumers represent, and providing them with the insights they need to improve the ways they communicate and connect with these audiences, said Jennifer Garcia, Senior Vice President of Publicis Media’s Multicultural Practice, Cultural Quotient. “When we launched our initial dedicated Hispanic study with GWI, our goal was to scale the initiative to include other important multicultural audiences, and last year we furthered this vision by launching a dataset specific to Black/African American consumers. Now, we are entering our next phase of improved, more inclusive data and insights with our expanded multicultural study.”

“In addition, the onset of the novel coronavirus has brought with it even faster-changing consumer behaviors and attitudes than ever before,” said GWI General Manager Carrie Sefier. “This, coupled with the national cry for more focus on the issues that matter most to the American people, means the lack of insight into the market has never been more apparent. At a time when brands need to be a part of the conversation, this data set was created to help them and other clients know where to focus.”

A sampling of the new GWI USA data set includes:

● New and emerging trends in areas such as smart homes, chatbots, “flexitarianism” and the gig economy.

● Demographics such as gender identity and sexual orientation for the LGBTQ segment.

● Media behaviors, lifestyle, purchases and preferences related to CPG, auto, electronics, fashion, travel, healthcare and more.

● Race and ethnicity including expanded information on African Americans, Hispanics and Asian Americans.

● And, robust insights around inclusivity and interactions with American and global brands.

Out of a sample of 80,000 respondents across all 50 states, the first wave of GWI USA reveals:

LGBTQ+

● The LGBTQ+ community is significantly less likely to say they believe in traditions (29%) vs the overall American population (42%). They are also 80% more likely than the average American to feel that traditional gender roles / labels are outdated (48% vs 26%), and 30% more likely to say it’s important to them to feel accepted by others (36% vs 27%).

● Members of the LGBTQ+ community are 40% more likely than the average American to say one of their main reasons for using social media is to find things relevant to their interests (32% vs 22%). They are 50% more likely to use social media to share details of their lives (19% vs 13%).

● LGBTQ+ individuals are almost twice as likely (22% vs 12%) as other Americans to say they plan to start dating in the next six months.

Multicultural

● A fifth of Asian Americans, a quarter of Hispanic Americans and almost a third of Black / African Americans say they prefer ads that reflect their culture. However, only 10% of Hispanic Americans and 11% of Black / African Americans say they feel represented in the advertising they see, dropping to 7% among Asian Americans.

● 80% of Asian Americans say they use English at home with their family. Over 10% say they use Mandarin, with a similar proportion saying they use Cantonese.

● About half of Hispanic Americans say they prefer to use Spanish or are bilingual when at home. Outside of the house, it’s still over a third who prefer to adopt a bilingual or Spanish-dominant approach.

● Hispanics (24%) and Black / African Americans (26%) are the most likely to express interest in studying for an Associate’s / Bachelor’s or Professional School degree in the future, vs the overall US average of 19% and a figure of 17% among Caucasian Americans.

● Black / African Americans are the most likely to say they plan to start a business in the next six months (nearly 15%, more than double the national average of 7% and significantly higher than the figure of 5% among Caucasian Americans).

● Black / African Americans are 30% more likely than the average American to say they see themselves as natural leaders (31% vs 24%). Black / African Americans are also the most likely to express an interest in spirituality (35% vs a national average of 24%).

General Population

● 22% of Americans express an interest in reducing their meat consumption, with a further 6% describing themselves as flexitarians.

● Almost 60% of Americans say they are currently watching their food intake or dieting, with the 31% saying they are doing so to “feel healthy,” the most popular reason.

● 9% of Americans say they supplement their main job with further work, and 5% say they have more than two (2) jobs.

● In terms of personal data, U.S. consumers are most worried about how social media companies are using it (43%), followed by search engines (39%) and the U.S. government (37%).

● 60% of Americans say they think it’s OK for people to say when they are struggling; among age groups, this rises to 70% of those 65+. Half of those surveyed (47%) agree we should be more open about mental health. Women express much higher levels of agreement than men in both cases (53% of women agree we should be more open about mental health, vs 41% of men; 67% of women agree it’s OK for people to say they are struggling, vs 54% for men).

With over 600 psychographic data points analyzing the new American consumer mindset, the study significantly explores the role that race and ethnicity plays in consumers’ lives, providing a more granular, highly-specified and holistic view of today’s consumer. Additionally, GWI USA provides information on household dynamics and composition, including gender roles, family unit, extended relatives and family members, which have a large influence on household purchases.

NOTE: Learn more about GlobalWebIndex’s Coronavirus Research Hub

Research methodology

GWI USA is an online survey completed by U.S. internet users aged 16 and over. The annual sample size is 80,000, with GWI setting quotas and weighting frameworks on age, gender, ethnicity, racial identity, income, and local region. Respondents can participate via a mobile, laptop, PC, or tablet. All questions in GWI USA are fully mobile-first and mobile-compatible.

About GlobalWebIndex

GlobalWebIndex (GWI) is a target audience company that provides consumer insight across 46 countries to the world’s largest brands, marketing agencies and media organizations. It has offices in London, New York, Athens and Czech Republic. The company runs the world’s largest survey on the digital consumer, representing more than 2 billion connected consumers, which offers up over 40,000 data points on the behaviors and perceptions of internet users around the world. Clients including Twitter, Google, Spotify, WPP, IPG and Omnicom Group can gather in-depth insights into audience behaviors, perceptions and interests through a combination of survey and analytics data using the GWI platform.Those looking for even more bespoke research and solutions that are tailored to their needs can enrich GWI data with a range of professional services, including hyper-targeted custom surveys, brand trackers and recontact studies.

About Publicis Media:

Publicis Media is one of the four solutions hubs of Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40], alongside Publicis Communications, Publicis Sapient and Publicis Health. Led by Steve King, CEO, Publicis Media and COO, Publicis Groupe, Publicis Media comprises Starcom, Zenith, Digitas, Spark Foundry and Performics, powered by digital-first, data-driven global practices that together deliver client value and business transformation. Publicis Media is committed to helping its clients navigate the modern media landscape and is present in more than 100 countries with over 23,500 employees worldwide.

