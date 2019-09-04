New U.S. Sanctions on Iran Set Back French Mediation Efforts

By Ian Talley in Washington, Aresu Eqbali and Isabel Coles in Dubai

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration cast new doubt Wednesday on efforts by France to ease tensions between the U.S. and Iran as Washington sanctioned what it called an Iranian "oil-for-terror" exporting network.

The comments from President Trump and top members of his administration could well end efforts by French President Emmanuel Macron to provide Tehran with sanctions relief and keep the country from pulling out of the 2015 nuclear accord.

However, Mr. Trump said that he might meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani later this month when world leaders gather for the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

"Anything's possible," Mr. Trump said in response to a reporter's question. "They would like to be able to solve their problem. They've got a big problem. They are getting killed financially."

Iran's leaders have demanded relief from sanctions before any meeting; the Trump administration has said it wouldn't consider lifting sanctions without a new agreement. "That's not happening," Mr. Trump said.

In Tehran, the clerical government also cast doubt on a deal being reached on the French proposal by a Saturday deadline set by Iran. The country's deputy foreign minister threatened Iran would further breach its commitments under the nuclear deal.

Mr. Trump made clear he didn't consider Mr. Macron a facilitator for any talks. "I very much appreciate President Macron, his involvement. But we're not dealing through President Macron," Mr. Trump said. "People are dealing with us directly. We don't have to go through another country."

The French have proposed a $15 billion credit line for Tehran in an effort to keep Iran in compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire met in Washington on Tuesday with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and a French official said the two discussed Iran.

Officials in Paris previously said the deal would fail without U.S. support, though another senior French official said Wednesday his government was still hopeful, even if talks were fragile.

In the latest in a series of new sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department blacklisted dozens of Iranian-owned tankers, companies and insurance firms it said are controlled by Tehran's Quds Force, the elite military unit designated by the U.S. as a terror group.

Iran's mission to the United Nations didn't respond to requests for comment about the sanctions.

U.S. officials say the sanctions will help the Trump administration push Iran's critical oil sales further toward its goal of zero exports.

In describing the new sanctions, administration officials characterized the efforts by Mr. Macron in derisive terms. "The French have been trying to cook up one of these schemes for over a year now with not very much material success," a senior U.S. official said.

The Trump administration last year pulled out of the 2015 deal, reimposing economywide sanctions and launching what it called a maximum pressure campaign to coerce Iran into signing a new deal that the U.S. says would prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and address Tehran's involvement in regional conflicts.

Washington's European allies, however, fear the new U.S. policy will provoke Iran into restarting and accelerating its nuclear program and put it on a path to a potential military confrontation with the West.

France's latest effort would have required the U.S. to issue waivers to its sanctions, a step U.S. officials dismissed Wednesday.

"We are not looking to grant any exceptions or waivers," Brian Hook, State Department's special representative for Iran, told reporters Wednesday in announcing a $15 million reward program for information that disrupts Iranian oil exports tied to the Quds Force.

Mr. Rouhani said Wednesday that Iran's most likely next move would be to lift limits on research into more advanced centrifuges, which can enrich uranium far more quickly than Iran's current equipment, state news agency IRNA reported. The more advanced centrifuges, once developed, would slash the amount of time needed to produce enough fuel for an atomic weapon if Iran chose to do so.

In July, Iran breached the 3.67% limit on uranium enrichment allowed under the deal, taking it a small step closer to having the fissile material that could be used in an atomic weapon.

The U.S. sanction targets named Wednesday are part of the administration's strategy to discredit European overtures to Tehran as well as to force Iran into meeting U.S. demands.

The U.S. also warned any company, bank or individual doing business with blacklisted entities risked being sanctioned themselves and cut off from U.S. markets.

"It is fair to conclude that there's a possibility that Iran's remaining oil exports are similarly tied to the Quds Force," Sigal Mandelker, Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, told The Wall Street Journal.

"The international community must vehemently reject Iranian oil and related products in the same way that it rejects the violent acts of terrorism these networks fund," she said.

Tying Iran's oil sales so directly to those groups will act as a further deterrent to anyone still involved in Iranian oil exports, including tankers, the insurance industry, brokers, banks and even ship captains, analysts said.

"It is clearly meant to tarnish Iran's image and oil sales by linking it to support for terrorism and regional destabilization," said Elizabeth Rosenberg, a former top Treasury sanctions official now a senior fellow at the Center for New American Security.

Treasury officials said the Quds Force-run network uses front companies spanning the globe, including in the United Arab Emirates, India, Singapore and Lebanon, selling more than $500 million-worth of oil this spring alone.

Much of the oil was sold to Iran-backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and many of the firms selling the oil are owned and operated by U.S.-designated terror group Hezbollah, Treasury said. The operations funneled revenues directly into accounts controlled by the Quds Force, Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Iran's weapons of mass destruction programs, officials said.

Among those singled out in Wednesday's actions are Rostam Qasemi, a senior Quds Force official who Treasury said manages a group of companies and vessels to sell Iranian crude oil and natural gas condensates, and Ali Qasir, a key Lebanese associate. Several of the firms are run by Ali Zaheer Mehdi, Treasury said, through various companies, shipping firms and tankers he owns around the globe, including in India, the Marshall Islands and Singapore.

Mr. Mehdi's group didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The other men and companies couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

--Alex Leary in Washington, Noemie Bisserbe in Paris and Laurence Norman in Brussels contributed to this article.

