New ULM Telecom : Nuvera Communications, Inc. Declares 2nd Quarter 2019 Dividend

NEW ULM, MN - May 23, 2019 - The Board of Directors of Nuvera Communications, Inc. approved a 2nd quarter dividend payment of $.13 per share. This is an increase from the 1st quarter dividend of $.12 per share paid in March 2019. The recently declared dividend will be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2019, and will be payable on June 14, 2019.

About Nuvera

Nuvera is a well-established communications company with headquarters in New Ulm, MN that provides Internet, digital TV, voice, hosted and managed services, computer sales and computer repair services. Nuvera sells and services cellular phones and accessories and customer premise equipment. Nuvera has customer solutions centers in the Minnesota communities of New Ulm, Glencoe, Goodhue, Hutchinson, Litchfield, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sleepy Eye and Springfield as well as Aurelia, Iowa. Nuvera also operates TechTrends, a technology retail store, located in New Ulm. In addition, Nuvera offers television and Internet services in Cologne, Mayer, New Germany and Plato MN. Nuvera also holds partial ownership in FiberComm, LC, based in Sioux City, Iowa.

Nuvera Communications, Inc. is a publicly held corporation. For more information on the company or purchasing stock, visit www.nuvera.net.