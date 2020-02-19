Log in
New ULM Telecom : Nuvera Communications, Inc. Declares a 1st Quarter 2020 Dividend

02/19/2020 | 11:05am EST

NEW ULM, MN - February 19, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Nuvera Communications, Inc. approved a 1st quarter dividend payment of $.13 per share. The recently declared dividend will be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2020, and will be payable on March 16, 2020.

###

About Nuvera
Nuvera is a well-established communications company with headquarters in New Ulm, MN that provides Internet, digital TV, voice, Managed Services, computer sales and computer repair services. Nuvera sells and services cellular phones and accessories and customer premise equipment. Nuvera has customer solutions centers in the Minnesota communities of New Ulm, Glencoe, Goodhue, Hutchinson, Litchfield, Redwood Falls, Sleepy Eye, Springfield and Prior Lake as well as Aurelia, Iowa. Nuvera also operates TechTrends, a technology retail store, located in New Ulm. In addition, Nuvera offers television and Internet services in Cologne, Mayer, New Germany and Plato MN. Nuvera also holds partial ownership in FiberComm, LC, based in Sioux City, Iowa.

Nuvera Communications, Inc. is a publicly held corporation. For more information on the company or purchasing stock, visit nuvera.net.

Disclaimer

New ULM Telecom Inc. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 16:04:06 UTC
