New US-Mexico-Canada trade deal to be signed in late Nov.-U.S. official
0
10/01/2018 | 05:48am CEST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials intend to sign a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico at the end of November, after which it would be submitted to the U.S. Congress for approval, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday.
The new agreement will be called USMCA, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the official told journalists on a conference call.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)