New Ukraine central bank governor expects no delay in receiving IMF loans

KYIV, July 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's new central bank
governor, Kyrylo Shevchenko, said on Monday he did not expect
there to be delays in Ukraine receiving loans from the
International Monetary Fund under a new $5 billion deal.
Shevchenko also told reporters the central bank would not
allow uncontrolled inflation. He said the central bank would
maintain its existing policy on having a floating exchange rate,
and on PrivatBank, Ukraine's largest lender, which was
nationalised in 2016.
