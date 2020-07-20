New Ukraine central bank governor expects no delay in receiving IMF loans

KYIV, July 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's new central bank governor, Kyrylo Shevchenko, said on Monday he did not expect there to be delays in Ukraine receiving loans from the International Monetary Fund under a new $5 billion deal.

Shevchenko also told reporters the central bank would not allow uncontrolled inflation. He said the central bank would maintain its existing policy on having a floating exchange rate, and on PrivatBank, Ukraine's largest lender, which was nationalised in 2016. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens)