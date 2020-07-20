Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New Ukraine central bank governor expects no delay in receiving IMF loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 11:37am EDT

KYIV, July 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's new central bank governor, Kyrylo Shevchenko, said on Monday he did not expect there to be delays in Ukraine receiving loans from the International Monetary Fund under a new $5 billion deal.

Shevchenko also told reporters the central bank would not allow uncontrolled inflation. He said the central bank would maintain its existing policy on having a floating exchange rate, and on PrivatBank, Ukraine's largest lender, which was nationalised in 2016. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Dominant Currencies and External Adjustment »
PU
11:57aKenya's No.2 retailer seeks strategic investor as supplier debts mount
RE
11:55aS&P 500 rises on optimism over COVID-19 vaccine, stimulus
RE
11:51aDelta, Southwest draw strong demand for pilot early departure deals
RE
11:47aPfizer-BioNTech potential COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in additional data
RE
11:45aUK economy has recovered half of COVID losses, BoE's Haldane says
RE
11:42aRenergen to hold South Africa's first LNG auction
RE
11:40aAstraZeneca leaning towards two dose strategy for COVID-19 vaccine - executive
RE
11:37aNew Ukraine central bank governor expects no delay in receiving IMF loans
RE
11:37aUkraine central bank governor says the national bank does not plan to change the currency rate policy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German parliamentary committee to discuss Wirecard scandal next week - lawmaker
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
3KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..
4NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble in biggest U.S. energy deal since oil crash
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group