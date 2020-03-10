Log in
New Unique High Accuracy Ring Encoder from HEIDENHAIN Resists Contamination

03/10/2020 | 09:40am EDT

Schaumburg, IL, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEIDENHAIN introduces a new mid-range high accuracy ring encoder that is suitable for position measurement applications that require high tolerance to contamination but do not demand the accuracy level of an optical encoder. This unique HEIDENHAIN ERM 2203 is optimized to meet those needs and is a welcome alternative to the market.

The new HEIDENHAIN ERM 2203 ring encoders are most suitable for applications such as gear-wheel grinding machines and others that require similar high accuracy but must operate in an often-contaminated environment.

The sturdy ERM 2203 retains the 200 µm signal period as other current ERM products, though the graduation error has been reduced by approximately 30%.  Also, the interpolation error has been cut in half and reversal error has been negated as compared to other ERM encoders.  All of these improvements enable this ERM 2203 to be mechanically and electronically compatible to other HEIDENHAIN ERM and can be substituted in those applications that require a higher level of performance. 

It is noted that when compared to other encoder technologies in machine tool applications, the ERM 2203 is a good alternative due to its high accuracy combined with its sturdiness.  And compared to other encoder products utilizing magnetic scanning technology, the ERM 2203 offers a significantly higher line count along with a lower interpolation error and generous mounting tolerances in the axial direction.

The ERM 2203 series is currently available in the 1Vpp interface with both distance-coded reference marks and single reference marks.  Other interfaces will soon be available.

 About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. www.heidenhain.us

 

Downloadable Image available at: https://www.heidenhain.us/wp-content/uploads/ERM2200_V01-rgb.jpg

Attachment 

Kathleen Herrmann
HEIDENHAIN
847-519-4702
kherrmann@heidenhain.us

