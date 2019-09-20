New Video Tutorials and Virtual Training Sessions Give Educators the Flexibility to Learn and Train On-Demand with the Fast ForWord Program

Scientific Learning Corp. (OTC PINK:SCIL) has announced two new self-service training options that make it easier than ever for K-12 educators to see fast results with the Fast ForWord® program, an online language and reading solution that targets the root causes of reading struggles. With new on-demand video tutorials and live virtual training sessions, both new and experienced users can quickly gain the knowledge and skills to launch and maximize the effectiveness of their Fast ForWord implementation.

The new on-demand video tutorials empower educators to get up and running with the Fast ForWord program in about 40 minutes. Through a series of eight short, informative onboarding videos, administrators, teachers, and coaches can explore topics such as account activation, student and staff enrollment, Reading Progress Indicator assessments, student assignments, and student motivation. More experienced users can access a different series of self-paced videos about topics such as tracking student progress, measuring student gains, and transitioning between school years.

For those who prefer to learn in real time, Scientific Learning now offers a live online training series, with sessions offered multiple times monthly. Session topics include an introduction to the neuroscience-based Fast ForWord program and its unique three-step approach to student success, a tour of the platform, a demo of student exercises, and an overview of student reports, among others. Each virtual training session lasts approximately one hour and is followed by a question and answer period with Fast ForWord experts.

“The Fast ForWord program is constantly evolving based on customer feedback, so when educators said they wanted more options to learn and train around their availability, we listened,” said Jeffrey D. Thomas, CEO of Scientific Learning. “With these flexible new training options, schools and districts can seamlessly onboard new users at any time, and both new and experienced users can participate in as much or as little training as needed to sharpen their skills and strengthen their implementation.”

The video tutorials and virtual training sessions are accessible on MySciLEARN, an on-demand platform that enables anytime, anywhere access and provides centralized management of the Fast ForWord program.

For information, visit www.scientificlearning.com.

