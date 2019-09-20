Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Video Tutorials and Virtual Training Sessions Give Educators the Flexibility to Learn and Train On-Demand with the Fast ForWord Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Scientific Learning Corp. (OTC PINK:SCIL) has announced two new self-service training options that make it easier than ever for K-12 educators to see fast results with the Fast ForWord® program, an online language and reading solution that targets the root causes of reading struggles. With new on-demand video tutorials and live virtual training sessions, both new and experienced users can quickly gain the knowledge and skills to launch and maximize the effectiveness of their Fast ForWord implementation.

The new on-demand video tutorials empower educators to get up and running with the Fast ForWord program in about 40 minutes. Through a series of eight short, informative onboarding videos, administrators, teachers, and coaches can explore topics such as account activation, student and staff enrollment, Reading Progress Indicator assessments, student assignments, and student motivation. More experienced users can access a different series of self-paced videos about topics such as tracking student progress, measuring student gains, and transitioning between school years.

For those who prefer to learn in real time, Scientific Learning now offers a live online training series, with sessions offered multiple times monthly. Session topics include an introduction to the neuroscience-based Fast ForWord program and its unique three-step approach to student success, a tour of the platform, a demo of student exercises, and an overview of student reports, among others. Each virtual training session lasts approximately one hour and is followed by a question and answer period with Fast ForWord experts.

“The Fast ForWord program is constantly evolving based on customer feedback, so when educators said they wanted more options to learn and train around their availability, we listened,” said Jeffrey D. Thomas, CEO of Scientific Learning. “With these flexible new training options, schools and districts can seamlessly onboard new users at any time, and both new and experienced users can participate in as much or as little training as needed to sharpen their skills and strengthen their implementation.”

The video tutorials and virtual training sessions are accessible on MySciLEARN, an on-demand platform that enables anytime, anywhere access and provides centralized management of the Fast ForWord program.

For information, visit www.scientificlearning.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:14aLITGRID : Lithuania proposes third-country electricity trade plan to Latvia, Estonia
AQ
10:14aMAZDA MOTOR : 5 die,10 injured in lone-crash accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
AQ
10:13aBANCA CARIGE : Carige shareholders approve rescue plan
RE
10:13aHBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
PR
10:13aSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Millions Of Viewers Across The United States Could Be Deprived Of Local News, Sports And Entertainment Programming If AT&T/DIRECTV Do Not Reach Deal With Sinclair Broadcast Group
PR
10:13aAMAZON COM : Market for Illicit Vaping Products Flourishes Online -- Update
DJ
10:12aAVIVA : Form 8.3 - London Stock Exchange Group
PU
10:11aGerald Group unit to suspend iron ore mining in Sierra Leone
RE
10:10aSOLIGENIX, INC. AND SGX942, TOPLINE DATA TARGETS 90% STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE TO TREAT ORAL MUCOSITIS (NASDAQCM : Sngx)
AQ
10:10aLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
3CHINESE OFFICIALS TO VISIT U.S. FARMLAND AS TRADE TALKS CONTINUE: U.S. agriculture chief
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Viettel and Nokia broadcast 5G in Ho Chi Minh City

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group