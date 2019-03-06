New Videos Introduce the Shareholder Nominees for the Boards of Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Motor Company

Proposed Independent Shareholder Nominees Are Part of Resolutions to Transform Governance at Mobis and HMC

Elliott Advisors (HK) Limited, which advises various Elliott affiliated funds (together “Elliott”), today introduced the shareholder nominees for the Boards of Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (“Mobis” 012330:KS) and Hyundai Motor Company (“HMC” 005380:KS) in videos posted on https://www.acceleratehyundai.com.

The proposed independent shareholder nominees are part of Elliott’s shareholder resolutions that it has put forward for consideration at the companies’ Annual General Meetings on March 22, 2019. These resolutions are designed both to transform governance at Mobis and HMC and to right-size the companies’ over-capitalized balance sheets. Please visit https://www.acceleratehyundai.com for more information.

Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy funds which combined have more than $34 billion of assets under management. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott funds’ investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (HK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation. With a strong understanding of the Korean market and corporate structures, Elliott has a history of successfully enhancing shareholder value in Korea.

