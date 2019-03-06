New Videos Introduce the Shareholder Nominees for the Boards of Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Motor Company

Elliott Advisors (HK) Limited, which advises various Elliott affiliated
funds (together “Elliott”), today introduced the shareholder nominees
for the Boards of Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (“Mobis” 012330:KS) and
Hyundai Motor Company (“HMC” 005380:KS) in videos posted on https://www.acceleratehyundai.com.
The proposed independent shareholder nominees are part of Elliott’s
shareholder resolutions that it has put forward for consideration at the
companies’ Annual General Meetings on March 22, 2019. These resolutions
are designed both to transform governance at Mobis and HMC and to
right-size the companies’ over-capitalized balance sheets. Please visit https://www.acceleratehyundai.com
for more information.
About Elliott
Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy funds which
combined have more than $34 billion of assets under management. Its
flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it
one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The
Elliott funds’ investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds,
endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm.
Elliott Advisors (HK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management
Corporation. With a strong understanding of the Korean market and
corporate structures, Elliott has a history of successfully enhancing
shareholder value in Korea.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005899/en/