New Virta Health Results Show Sustained Type 2 Diabetes Reversal at Two Years and Continued Reduction of Insulin

Results show exciting promise for reducing dependence on medications and alleviation of the massive cost burden for people living with type 2 diabetes

Virta Health, the first company with a treatment to safely and sustainably reverse type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced the publication of two-year peer-reviewed research from its ongoing clinical trial, now over three years in duration. Published in Frontiers in Endocrinology, the results demonstrate sustained diabetes reversal—reducing HbA1c below the diagnostic threshold for T2D while eliminating diabetes-specific medications—in 55% of two-year completing patients.

These outcomes represent a milestone in sustainability and continue to challenge the notion that T2D is a life-long sentence of disease progression and medication use. Among the 74% of patients enrolled in the Virta Treatment at two years, 67% of diabetes-specific prescriptions were discontinued, and patients simultaneously experienced a 0.9 improvement in HbA1c. Ninety-one percent of patients who began on insulin were able to reduce or eliminate their dosage. On average patients lost and sustained the loss of 12% of their initial body weight at two years.

No significant changes were observed in the usual care group, which underscores the acute need to find new solutions for T2D now. The epidemic only continues to grow, with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes more than a 100 million people in the U.S alone. The total economic burden of T2D in the U.S. has exceeded $400 billion annually, an average of $13,240 per diagnosed individual. Estimates of medication cost reductions for patients on insulin are nearly $5,000 annually.

“These results are exciting because they give millions of people living with type 2 diabetes proof that they can reverse their type 2 diabetes, transform their health, and reduce dependency on expensive medications—and sustain the rapid positive results for years,” said Sami Inkinen, Virta Health co-founder and CEO. “We are getting patients off of drugs, like insulin, they thought they’d be on for the rest of their lives.”

Today’s publication also highlights the long-term positive impact of the Virta Treatment on T2D comorbidities, and including cardiovascular, liver, kidney, thyroid and inflammation-related markers. Notably, patients experienced an average 22% reduction in triglycerides and a 19% increase in HDL-C. Patients also showed a 78% reduction in non-alcoholic liver fibrosis score (NFS), which is a calculated biomarker related to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) a $100B problem in the US today.

“Historically, the best medicine could do for type 2 diabetes was control it with lifestyle intervention and medications,” said Robert Ratner, MD, Professor of Medicine at Georgetown University and former Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of the American Diabetes Association. “Virta is now providing us the first indication that long-term remission can be achieved, without the need or expense of drug therapy.”

Nina enrolled in the Virta Treatment three years ago. As she looked ahead to retirement, she realized she would eventually lose the insurance that covers most of her medication costs—in particular, the cost of the insulin she had been on for 20 years.

Within 8 months with Virta, she was off all of it, and her A1c is down to 6.4% from a starting point of 9.0%.

“I really do believe that I have gained 10 or 15 years on what I might have lived otherwise,” said Nina, a Virta Trial Patient in the third year of treatment. “After the first 2 years of Virta, I told my husband, ‘You know, I’m going to give you a run for your money. I’m going to live as long as you do.’ I truly believe that I’ve extended my lifespan by many, many years.”

