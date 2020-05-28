Log in
New Wall Street-backed stock exchange MEMX to launch on September 4

05/28/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

The Members Exchange (MEMX), a new bourse that aims to take on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc, and is backed by financial heavyweights including Bank of America Corp and BlackRock Inc, said on Thursday it will launch on Sept. 4.

MEMX, which was founded by many of the biggest customers of Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE and Nasdaq, has raised $135 million since it was founded in January 2019 to challenge what those firms saw as excessive exchange fees for trading and related services such as market data.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -4.31% 24.86 Delayed Quote.-31.06%
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.08% 536.84 Delayed Quote.6.70%
NASDAQ 1.02% 116.37 Delayed Quote.7.55%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.46% 9368.988915 Delayed Quote.4.90%
