New Wave Legend Rusty Egan DJ Tour Debuts at Mondrian Sky Bar Sponsored by Swissx CBD

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWISSX Oil & Confectionery Inc. has announced it is sponsoring New Wave legend Rusty Egan’s DJ set at the Mondrian Hotel’s Sky Bar in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 23rd. It’s his first stop on a U.S. tour and a celebration of his recent album Welcome to the Dancefloor with features from 80’s icons Peter Hook of New Order, Midge Ure of Ultravox and Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet. Swissx, the leading luxury CBD oil line, will provide products to sample.



The man who invented the 80's: Rusty Egan, who kicks of his U.S. tour on January 23rd at the Mondrian Hotel Sky Bar in Los Angeles at an event sponsored by Swissx CBD Oils & Confectionery. Photo by Adam Szigeti









Rusty Egan got his start as the drummer for The Rich Kids, with Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols and Midge Ure who would go on to front Ultravox. He went on to form Visage and to work at the Blitz club in London where new wave and electronic dance music, and the styles that they inspired, exploded into pop culture. Egan has also played with The Misfits, Skids, and Shock. At the Blitz he famously arranged for David Bowie to visit to cast the video for Ashes to Ashes from the wildly dressed crowd, but turned away Mick Jagger at the door.

He has most recently created remixes of songs by U2 and toured with them and with Depeche Mode. He’s also held major residencies in Ibiza.

“I first visited L.A. when I played at the Whiskey with Ultravox in 1979,” says Rusty Egan. “I’ve never stopped seeking and inventing new sounds and this city reverberates with so much musical history-It’s the perfect place to kick of my latest tour.”

“Rusty is a pioneer, a maniac, and an incredible talent,” said Alki David, the CEO of Swissx. “It’s our pleasure at Swissx to partner with him and help new audiences learn about his musicianship and incredible story.”

SWISSX, which is owned by Greek billionaire and media mogul Alki David, has received testimonials from all over the globe including from Keeping up With the Kardashians’ Scott DIsick, Cheech and Chong’s Tommy Chong, Chief Keef, Snoop Dogg, Dave Navarro and former NFL star Tully Banta-Cain. CBD oil has been shown to aid with pain and anxiety associated with many conditions including M.S., P.T.S.D., cancer treatment side effects, and more. SWISSX’s devotion to delivering the purest product on earth aids in the powerful healing effects.

SWISSX was the first CBD product allowed to distribute at Coachella VIP areas and also has an exclusive contract with Hologram USA to be available at the snack bars of its planned network of 100 theaters nationwide. It’s first theater is open in Hollywood with exclusive Swissx parties and guests are thrilled with the combination of CBD oil chocolates and hologram entertainment.





What: Rusty Egan DJ Set

Where: Sky Bar at the Mondrian Hotel

8440 Sunset Blvd. West Hollywood CA 90068

When: 7 p.m., January 23rd, 2018.





RSVP: owen@hologramusa.com 310-383-4991





Go to https://swissx.com/ to find locations or purchase directly.





Go to http://rustyegan.net/ for more tour dates and info.





About SWISSX Oil & Confectionery Inc.:

SWISSX Oil & Confectioery has developed a patented technique for extracting cannabinoids from hemp seeds, yielding a CBD that is more pure and potent than other CBD extracts anywhere in the world. While most CBD oils contain only 10% cannabinoids, the rest being waxy plant byproducts, SWISSX CBD oil is 57% pure CBD and a blend of organically grown essential oils including bee pollen and coconut that truly enhances the wellness effects of SWISSX CBD. Rich in neuroprotectants antioxidants immune and nervous system supporting compounds, Swissx is a powerful addition to your daily wellness routine through a patented formula of CBD that genetically multiplies hemp seed extract. The seeds are harvested from an exclusive strain of CBD rich plants in the Swiss alps near Gstaad. Our plants thrive on pure mountain air and water--there are never any pesticides just love. SWISSX headquarters is in Delaware, USA. For The Higher Good. Learn more at: https://swissx.com/











Attachment

Owen Phillips Swissx 310-383-4991 owen@hologramusa.com