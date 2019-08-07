New West Physicians : Doctors Recognized Among Denver's Top Doctors 2019

New West Physicians – making health care work for the patients, physicians and communities it serves – announced that two of its doctors have been recognized by their peers as 5280 Magazine Top Doctors. New West Physicians is one of the largest primary care medical groups in Denver, serving 200,000 patients throughout the Front Range.

“It’s our privilege to serve our patients, and we are honored that our physicians have been recognized by their peers as stand-out clinicians,” said Brandi Riddle, CEO of New West Physicians. “Congratulations to this year’s group of 5280 Magazine ‘Top Docs.’ We are grateful for the opportunity to provide excellent service for every patient, every time.”

For more than two decades, 5280 Magazine has asked physicians in the Denver area whom they would trust to treat themselves or a loved one. The results are tallied over several months, and the list of most trusted physicians is then announced and publicized in a comprehensive listing. Year after year, New West Physicians doctors have appeared on this prestigious “Top Docs” list.

The two New West Physicians Top Docs for 2019 are:

Family Medicine Ernest Castro, M.D. Denver West Family Practice & Internal Medicine Internal Medicine John Hedberg, M.D. Lakewood Internal Medicine

“The hard work and dedication put forth by our doctors at New West Physicians has enabled us to achieve this distinction,” said Ken Cohen, M.D., F.A.C.P., and Chief Medical Officer of New West Physicians and Senior Medical Director, OptumCare. “We will continue to strive for excellence and deliver quality, patient-centered care.”

About New West Physicians

New West Physicians has partnered with OptumCare and is the largest primary care medical group in Colorado with 21 offices located throughout the Denver Metro area. In 2017, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) selected New West Physicians as one of the 2017 Million Hearts® Hypertension Control Champions. In 2015, New West Physicians was named the American Medical Group Association's (AMGA) Acclaim Award recipient, a recognition awarded annually to a medical provider that is deemed a premier role model for other health care delivery organizations nationwide, and in 2013, New West Physicians received the Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Best Practice of the Year Award by the Colorado Academy of Family Physicians Foundation. The highly-qualified group of board certified family practice and internal medicine physicians, hospitalists, specialists and advanced practice clinicians are committed to providing excellent service to every patient…every time. To learn more, visit www.nwphysicians.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005685/en/