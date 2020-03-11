Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New White Paper: Managing Change | Best Practice in Large Facility IoT Data Deployments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 02:01am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new white paper from Microshare Inc., the leading data management provider in the commercial real estate industry, lays out a step-by-step process of change management for the deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT) sensors in large facilities and across corporate property portfolios.

The white paper, available for download on the Microshare™ website, brings together the Philadelphia-based software firm’s unique experience and that of its global partners in shepherding such projects to a successful launch in the facilities management industry. Drawing on its hard-earned store of best practices, Microshare’s process aims to ensure that project goals and sensor capabilities are thoroughly understood by staff, tenants, management and other stakeholders before the first sensor appears on site.

Microshare’s solutions leverage anonymized IoT sensor data and stand-alone LoRaWAN networking to transform the ability of facilities managers, building owners and contractors to assess building performance and sustainability in such areas as environmental monitoring, energy efficiency, water and waste management, asset tracking, space utilization and predictive cleaning.

Like anything new, however, the appearance of tiny sensors around an office without proper messaging can raise eyebrows.

“We bring transformational data to bear for facilities managers, operations staff and those responsible for strategy across large property portfolios from the day the installation begins,” says Michael Moran, Microshare’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “But in an era of diverging opinions on data privacy and security, tenants and/or employees will ask questions about the motivation for such installations. This paper provides the answers.”

Two key points Microshare emphasizes are the anonymization of all data, preventing any individual’s privacy from being compromised, and the fact that Microshare solutions never touch sensitive corporate IT networks and thus create no new cybersecurity risks.

The paper, co-written by Microshare Co-Founder Charles Paumelle, Strategic Operations Director Barney Kinzer and North America Business Development Director Chris Leonard, found that introducing IoT sensors in built environments will proceed more smoothly if outreach and education are properly handled.

Download the full paper on Microshare’s website: https://www.microshare.io/managing-change-best-practice-in-large-facility-iot-data-deployments-landing/

About Microshare: Microshare™ is the leading data management solution for the IoT era. Microshare leverages data across multiple platforms, providing actionable insights with privacy, security, audit and confidentiality so that our clients can save money, rationalize strategic spending decisions and bolster sustainability. Microshare is a proud member of the LoRa Alliance. www.microshare.io

Contact Us: Michael Moran – +1 (201) 264-5751

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0b3cb25-91bc-47df-acc0-6fcf7cbdea5a

Primary Logo

Microshare Inc.

Vision for Change. Motivated Stakeholders. Social Impact.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:31aBRABANK ASA : BRA-ME - Ex subsequent offering today
AQ
02:31aSWEDBANK : Chance to present final report on Swedbank on 23 March, 2020
AQ
02:31aAXACTOR : Annual Report 2019
AQ
02:31aRELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA (SIX : RLF) announces the proposal of Prof. Jonathan Javitt, M.D., M.P.H., at the upcoming general assembly as Vice Chairman of the Board
BU
02:30aDEXIA : Dexia Group consolidated results 2019
GL
02:30aNicox to Receive 15 Million and Half of the Cost of the Second NCX 470 Phase 3 Clinical Trial from Ocumension Therapeutics under Amended Agreement
GL
02:26aOTSUKA : Chemical Announces Personnel Changes (187KB)
PU
02:24aKOMATSU : China's building work stalls in February, as virus keeps workers indoors
RE
02:22aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : profit slides as investors flee
AQ
02:22aTP ICAP : Virus may offer TP Icap 'market opportunities'
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
2AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : Canada government to help provinces fight coronavirus outbreak
3BIOMÉRIEUX : BIOMERIEUX : First of 3 Diagnostic Tests for SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Available from bioMérieux
4AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Telefonica, TIM plan joint bid for bankrupt Brazilian carrier Oi
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : KOREAN AIR LINES : Air freight rates skyrocket amid passenger flight cuts, Chinese..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group