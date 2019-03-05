New Wireless Innovation Forum Project to Deliver White Paper on Modular Radio Architecture

The
Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) today announced the approval
of and call for participation in a new group aimed at developing a white
paper for integrating framework and architectural approaches upon which
the next generation of software defined radio (SDR) standards will be
defined. The Modular Radio Architecture (MRA) project is for software
defined radio stakeholders and users who seek standardized procedures
that can be followed to provide innovative solutions that meet the
changing expectations of users.
Per Jim Evangelos, deputy director for DoD Waveform Standards, Joint
Tactical Networking Center (JTNC), “The JTNC has identified the Modular
Radio Architecture as a collection of recommended standards and
interfaces to be referenced by developers according to intended
operational use. The JTNC is looking forward to collaborating with the
Wireless Innovation Forum in developing this new concept.”
The project white paper will define, following an open international
development process, a detailed strategy for integrating products
developed in accordance with existing software defined radio frameworks
and architectural approaches. It also facilitates the extension of the
capabilities of prominent framework and architectural approaches to
accommodate a diversity of software frameworks and accommodate
considerations introduced by scenarios such as “software defined
networking” SDN and repurposing of commercial communications technology
such as 4G or 5G chipsets.
Integrating initiatives developed over the past several years within the
scope of a higher level of abstraction will expand the breadth of
products that can be assembled and connected within a standards-based,
open architecture beyond those defined for a single environment. This
expanded set of products will enable SDR products to be better
positioned to provide solutions for a wider range of scenarios and
applications while minimizing cost and schedule impacts.
As stated in the project proposal, the Modular Systems Architecture
Working Group will:
-
study the available software frameworks that exist (e.g. SCA, OMS and
FACE) and identify complementary features, overlaps and potential
integration points, leveraging the expertise that WInnForum has
developed within SCA, but also those who have knowledge of the other
frameworks;
-
identify alternative architectural approaches such as hardware
waveforms used within wireless communications devices (e.g. radios,
etc.);
-
develop a set of requirements and scenarios that would need to be
satisfied to have a viable product that would warrant the definition
of a new specification, and
-
develop a white paper that reviews and validates the emerging
requirements.
Led by representatives from Raytheon and Thales, the group will conduct
its kickoff meeting 7 March and will meet weekly thereafter. Individuals
or organizations wishing to participate are welcomed and should contact
Lee Pucker at Lee.Pucker@WirelessInnovation.org
to become involved.
The resulting white paper will be available in December 2019.
Supported by platinum sponsors Indra Sistemas, Motorola
Solutions, and Thales,
WInnForum has several working groups focusing on projects related to
SCA, SDR, and Spectrum Innovation. Visit http://www.WirelessInnovation.org
to learn more.
