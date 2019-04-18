New Wisdom : (1) CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME; (2) CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES; AND (3) CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. StarGlory Holdings Company Limited 榮 暉 控 股 有 限 公 司 (formerly known as New Wisdom Holding Company Limited 新智控股有限公司) (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 8213) (1)CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME; (2)CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES; AND (3)CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME The Board is pleased to announce that the English name of the Company has been changed from "New Wisdom Holding Company Limited" to "StarGlory Holdings Company Limited" and the Chinese name of the Company has been changed from "新智控股有限公司" to "榮暉控股有限公司", both with effect from 15 March 2019. The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong on 15 April 2019 confirming the registration of the new name of the Company in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong). CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES The stock short names of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "NEW WISDOM H" to "STARGLORY HLDGS" in English and from "新智控股" to "榮暉控股" in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 April 2019. CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE The official website of the Company will be changed from "www.nwhcl.com" to "www.stargloryhcl. com" with effect from 26 April 2019. 1

Reference is made to the announcement of StarGlory Holdings Company Limited (formerly known as New Wisdom Holding Company Limited (the "Company")) dated 14 February 2019, the circular of the Company dated 15 February 2019 (the "Circular") and the announcement of the Company dated 11 March 2019 in relation to the poll result of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular. CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME The Board is pleased to announce that subsequent to the passing of a special resolution by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 11 March 2019, the English name of the Company has been changed from "New Wisdom Holding Company Limited" to "StarGlory Holdings Company Limited" and the Chinese name of the Company has been changed from "新智控股有限公司" to "榮暉 控股有限公司", both with effect from 15 March 2019. The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong on 15 April 2019 confirming the registration of the new name of the Company in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong). CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES The stock short names of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "NEW WISDOM H" to "STARGLORY HLDGS" in English and from "新智控股" to "榮暉控股" in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 April 2019. CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE The Board further announces that the official website of the Company will be changed from "www.nwhcl.com" to "www.stargloryhcl.com" with effect from 26 April 2019. EFFECTS ON THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME The Change of Company Name will not, of itself, affect any rights of the Shareholders. All existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the former name of the Company will continue to be good evidence of legal title to the Shares and will remain valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. There will not be any arrangement for free exchange of existing share certificates of the Company for new share certificates bearing the new name of the Company. New share certificates of the Company will be issued under the new name of the Company. The stock code of the Company will remain unchanged. By Order of the Board StarGlory Holdings Company Limited Huang Chao Chairman and Executive Director Hong Kong, 18 April 2019 2

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's executive Directors are Mr. Huang Chao and Mr. Zheng Hua; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Yee Ping Michael, Mr. Deng Guozhen and Mr. Zeng Shiguan. This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading. This announcement will remain on the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Listed Company Information" page for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and the website of the Company. 3