New Wisdom : FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARE(S) OF HK$0.01 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF NEW WISDOM HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED 0 09/19/2018 | 02:23am CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Form of Acceptance, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Form of Acceptance. ࠰ಥʹ׸ʿഐၑהϞࠢʮ̡e࠰ಥᑌΥʹ׸הϞࠢʮ̡ʿ࠰ಥʕ̯ഐၑϞࠢʮ̡࿁͉ટॶڌࣸʘʫ࢙฿ʔࠋபd࿁Չ๟ᆽ׌אҁ዆׌͵ʔ೯ڌ΂Оᑊ׼dԨ׼ᆽڌͪ฿ʔึఱΪ͉ટॶڌࣸΌ௅א΂О௅ʱʫ࢙Ͼ ପ͛אΪԱ፠༈ഃʫ࢙Ͼˏߧʘ΂Оฦ̰וዄ΂Оப΂f FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER FOR USE IF YOU WANT TO ACCEPT THE SHARE OFFER. ტɨν૧ટॶٰ΅ࠅߒdሗԴ͜ટॶʿᔷᜫڌࣸf Unless the context otherwise requires, all words and expressions used in this Form of Acceptance shall bear the same meanings as defined in the composite offer and response document dated 19 September 2018 (the "Composite Document") jointly issued by New Wisdom Holding Company Limited and Oceanic Fortress Holdings Limited. The provisions of Appendix I to the Composite Document are incorporated into and form part of this Form of Acceptance. ৰ˖່̤Ϟהܸ̮d͉ટॶڌࣸה͜൚คၾอ౽છٰϞࠢʮ̡ʿᖍఝછٰϞࠢʮ̡ᑌΥ̊೯˚ಂމɚཧɓɞϋɘ˜ɤɘ˚ʘၝΥࠅߒʿΫᏐ˖΁€˜ၝΥ˖΁™ʫהޢ֛٫ՈϞ޴Ν଄່fၝΥ˖΁ڝ፽ɓʘૢ ˖ʊϗ፽Ԩ࿴ϓ͉ટॶڌࣸʘɓ௅ʱf New Wisdom Holding Company Limited อ౽છٰϞࠢʮ̡ (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) €׵කਟ໊ࢥൗ̅ϓͭʘϞࠢʮ̡ (Stock Code: 8213) €ٰ΅˾໮j 8213 FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARE(S) OF HK$0.01 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF NEW WISDOM HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED อ౽છٰϞࠢʮ̡ʊ೯Бٰ͉ʕӊٰࠦ࠽0.01ಥʩʘ౷ஷٰʘટॶʿᔷᜫڌࣸ To be completed in full except the sections marked as "Do not complete" ৰൗϞ˜ሗʶ෬ᄳ͉ᙷ™௅΅̮dӊධѩ඲෬ᄳ Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office: Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Shops 1712-16, 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong ࠰ಥٰ΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈj࠰ಥʕ̯ᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡ ࠰ಥᝄ˺ެΧɽ༸؇183໮Υձʕː17ᅽ1712-16໮⧕ You must insert the total number of Share(s) for which the Share Offer is accepted. ტɨ̀඲෬ɪટॶٰ΅ࠅߒʘٰ ΅ᐼᅰf FOR THE CONSIDERATION stated below, the "Transferor(s)" named below hereby accept(s) the Share Offer and transfer(s) to the "Transferee" named below the Share(s) of HK$0.01 each held by the Transferor(s) specified below, upon and subject to the terms and conditions contained herein and in the accompanying Composite Document. ࣬ኽ͉ڌࣸʿᎇڝʘၝΥ˖΁༱ΐʘૢಛʿૢ΁ԨաՉה஝ࠢdɨࠑ˜ᔷᜫɛ™ᔫϤܲɨΐ˾ᄆટॶٰ΅ࠅߒdԨܲɨΐ˾ᄆΣɨࠑ˜וᜫɛ™ᔷᜫ˸ɨה ൗ׼ᔷᜫɛܵϞʘӊٰࠦ࠽0.01 ಥʩʘٰ΅f Number of Shares to be transferred (Note) ਗ਼ʚᔷᜫʘٰ΅ᅰͦ€ڝൗ FIGURES ᅰͦ WORDS ɽᄳ Share certificate number(s) ٰୃ໮ᇁ TRANSFEROR(S) name(s) and address(es) in full ᔷᜫɛΌΤʿ༉୚ήѧ (EITHER TYPE-WRITTEN OR WRITTEN IN BLOCK LETTERS) €ሗ͂͜οዚאฺ͍෬ᄳ Surname(s) or company name(s) ֑ˤאʮ̡Τ၈ Forename(s) Το Registered address ೮াήѧ Telephone number ཥ༑໮ᇁ CONSIDERATION ˾ᄆ HK$0.0461 in cash for each Share ӊٰٰ΅ତږ0.0461ಥʩ TRANSFEREE וᜫɛ Company name: ʮ̡Τ၈jOceanic Fortress Holdings Limited ᖍఝછٰϞࠢʮ̡ Registered address: ೮াήѧj Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, Occupation ᔖุj British Virgin Islands Corporation ʮ̡ ALL JOINT Signed by or on behalf of the Transferor(s) in the presence of: ͟ᔷᜫɛאՉ˾ڌίɨΐɛɻԈᗇɨᖦ໇j Signature of witness Õ REGISTERED HOLDERS MUST Ԉᗇɛᖦ໇ SIGN HERE הϞᑌΤ ೮াܵϞɛѩ඲׵ ͉ᙷᖦ໇ Name of witness Signature(s) of Transferor(s)/Company chop, if applicable Ԉᗇɛ֑Τ ᔷᜫɛᖦ໇Ŋʮ̡Ιᛠ€νቇ͜ Address of witness Ԉᗇɛήѧ Occupation of witness Date of submission of this Form of Acceptance Ԉᗇɛᔖุ ౤ʹ͉ટॶڌࣸʘ˚ಂ The signing Shareholder(s) hereby acknowledge(s) that the Share Offer is unconditional in all respects as set out in the Composite Document, and that the signing and submission of this Form of Acceptance by the signing Shareholder(s) do not render the transfer of Shares contemplated hereunder becoming effective. The transfer of Shares contemplated hereunder shall be subject to the signing by the Transferee on the date of transfer stated below. ໇Τٰ؇සϤᆽႩٰ΅ࠅߒ༐νၝΥ˖΁ה༱ί΢˙ࠦѩ᙮ೌૢ΁dϾ໇Τٰ؇ᖦ໇ʿ౤ʹ͉ટॶڌࣸʔึԴኽϤᏝආБʘٰ΅ᔷᜫ͛ࣖfኽϤᏝආБʘٰ΅ᔷᜫ඲ܙוᜫɛ׵ɨࠑᔷᜫ˚ಂᖦ໇ܝ˙̙Ъྼf Do not complete ሗʶ෬ᄳ͉ᙷ Signed by or on behalf of the Transferee in the presence of: וᜫɛאՉ˾ڌίɨΐɛɻԈᗇɨᖦ໇j For and on behalf of ˾ڌ Oceanic Fortress Holdings Limited ᖍఝછٰϞࠢʮ̡ Signature of witness Ԉᗇɛᖦ໇ Name of witness Ԉᗇɛ֑Τ Address of witness Ԉᗇɛήѧ Occupation of witness Ԉᗇɛᔖุ Signature of Transferee or its duly authorised agent(s) Date of transfer ᔷᜫ˚ಂ וᜫɛאՉ͍όબᛆ˾ଣᖦ໇ Note: Insert the total number of Shares for which the Share Offer is accepted. If no number is inserted or a number inserted is greater or smaller than your registered holding of Share(s) or those physical Share(s) tendered for acceptance of the Share Offer and you have signed this form, this form will be returned to you for correction and resubmission. Any corrected form must be resubmitted and received by the Registrar on or before the latest time and date for acceptance of the Share Offer. ڝൗj ሗ෬ɪટॶٰ΅ࠅߒהऒʿʘٰ΅ᐼᅰfࡊԨೌ෬ᄳᅰͦאࡊה෬ᄳʘᐼᅰɽאˇ׵ఱટॶٰ΅ࠅߒהʹΫʘٰ΅ᅰͦdϾ ტɨʊᖦ໇͉ڌࣸdۆ͉ڌࣸਗ਼ৗΫ ტɨЪһ͍ʿΎБ౤ʹf΂О຾һ͍ ʘڌࣸ̀඲׵ટॶٰ΅ࠅߒʘ௰ܝࣛගʿ˚ಂאʘۃΎБ౤ʹԨ৔ʹཀ˒೮াஈf THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this Form of Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional advisers. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your Share(s), you should at once hand this Form of Acceptance and the accompanying Composite Document to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s). Kingston Securities is making the Share Offer for and on behalf of the Offeror. The making of the Share Offer to the Independent Shareholders having registered addresses outside Hong Kong may be affected by the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions. If you are an Overseas Holder, you should inform yourself about and observe all applicable legal and regulatory requirements. If you wish to accept the Share Offer, it is your sole responsibility to satisfy yourself as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions in connection therewith, including but not limited to the obtaining of all governmental, exchange control or other consents and any registration or filing which may be required and the compliance with all necessary formalities, regulatory and/or legal requirements. You will also be fully responsible for the payment of any such transfer or other taxes and duties due by you in respect of the acceptance of the Share Offer. The Offeror, Kingston Securities, the Company, any of their respective directors and professional advisers and all persons involved in the Share Offer and any of their respective agents shall be entitled to be fully indemnified and held harmless by you for any taxes and duties as you may be required to pay. Acceptance of the Share Offer by you will constitute a warranty by you to the Offeror, Kingston Securities and the Company that you have observed and are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations to receive and accept the Share Offer, and any revision thereof, and that you have obtained all requisite governmental, exchange control or other consents and have made all requisite registration and filing in compliance with all necessary formalities and regulatory or legal requirements and have paid all transfer or other taxes and duties or other required payments due from you in connection with such acceptance in the relevant jurisdiction, and that such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. You are recommended to seek professional advice on deciding whether or not to accept the Share Offer. This Form of Acceptance should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Composite Document. HOW TO COMPLETE THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE The Share Offer is unconditional. Independent Shareholders are advised to read the Composite Document before completing this Form of Acceptance. To accept the Share Offer made by Kingston Securities for and on behalf of the Offeror to acquire your Share(s), you should complete and sign this Form of Acceptance overleaf and forward this entire form, together with the relevant share certificate(s) and/ or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), for the whole or in respect of part of your holding of Share(s) or if applicable, for not less than the number of the Shares in respect of which you intend to accept the Share Offer, by post or by hand, to the Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Ltd., Shops 1712-16, 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 October 2018 (Hong Kong time) or such later time(s) and/or date(s) as the Offeror may determine and announce in accordance with the Takeovers Code. Warning: If you are holding the Shares on behalf of another person as nominee or otherwise, you should refer to the paragraph headed "1. FURTHER TERMS AND PROCEDURES FOR ACCEPTANCE OF THE SHARE OFFER" in Appendix I to the Composite Document in particular as to the matters which you should consider. FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IN RESPECT OF THE SHARE OFFER To: The Offeror and Kingston Securities 1. My/Our execution of this Form of Acceptance shall be binding on my/our successors and assignees, and shall constitute: (a) my/our irrevocable acceptance of the Share Offer made by Kingston Securities for and on behalf of the Offeror, as contained in the Composite Document, for the consideration and subject to the terms and conditions therein and herein mentioned, in respect of the number of Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance; (b) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror, Kingston Securities and/or their respective agent(s) to collect from the Company or the Registrar on my/our behalf the share certificate(s) in respect of the Shares due to be issued to me/us in accordance with, and against delivery of, the enclosed transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (if any) (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), which has/have been duly signed by me/us and to deliver the same to the Registrar and to authorise and instruct the Registrar to hold such share certificate(s), subject to the terms and conditions of the Share Offer, as if it/they were delivered to the Registrar together with this Form of Acceptance; (c) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror and/or Kingston Securities or their respective agent(s) to send a cheque crossed "Not negotiableÑaccount payee only" drawn in my/our favour for the cash consideration to which I/we shall have become entitled to under the terms of the Share Offer (less seller's ad valorem stamp duty payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the Share Offer), by ordinary post at my/our risk to the person named at the address stated below or, if no name and address is stated below, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company within seven Business Days of the receipt of all the relevant documents by the Registrar to render the acceptance under the Share Offer complete and valid; (Note: Insert name and address of the person to whom the cheque is to be sent if different from the registered Shareholders or the first-named of joint registered Shareholders.) Name: (in BLOCK LETTERS) Address: (in BLOCK LETTERS) (d) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror and/or Kingston Securities and/or the Registrar and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct for the purpose, on my/our behalf, to make and execute the contract note as required by the Stamp Duty Ordinance (Chapter 117 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to be made and executed by me/us as the seller(s) of the Share(s) to be sold by me/us under the Share Offer and to cause the same to be stamped and to cause an endorsement to be made on this Form of Acceptance in accordance with the provisions of that Ordinance; (e) my/our undertaking to execute such further documents and to do such acts and things by way of further assurance as may be necessary or desirable to transfer my/our Shares tendered for acceptance under the Share Offer to the Offeror or such person or persons as it may direct fully paid and free from all Encumbrances and together with all rights attaching or accruing thereto, including all rights to any dividend or other distribution declared, made or paid on or after the date on which the Share Offer is made, being the date of the posting of the Composite Document; and (f) my/our agreement to ratify each and every act or thing which may be done or effected by the Offeror and/or Kingston Securities and/or the Company and/or their respective agent(s) or such person or persons as any of them may direct on the exercise of any rights contained herein.

2. I/We understand that acceptance of the Share Offer by me/us will be deemed to constitute a warranty by me/us to the Offeror, Kingston Securities and the Company that (i) the Shares held by me/us to be acquired under the Share Offer are sold fully paid and free from all Encumbrances and together with all rights attaching or accruing thereto, including all rights to any dividend or other distribution declared, made or paid on or after the date on which the Share Offer is made, being the date of the posting of the Composite Document; and (ii) I/we have not taken or omitted to take any action which will or may result in the Offeror, Kingston Securities, the Company or any other person acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any jurisdiction in connection with the Share Offer, and I am/we are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations to receive and accept the Share Offer, and any revision thereof, and such acceptance is valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

3. In the event that my/our acceptance is not valid in accordance with the terms of the Share Offer, all instructions, authorisations and undertakings contained in paragraph 1 above shall cease, in which event I/we authorise and request you to return to me/us my/our share certificate(s), and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), together with this Form of Acceptance duly cancelled, by ordinary post at my/our own risk to the person and address stated in paragraph 1(c) above or, if no name and address is stated, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company. Note: If you submit the transfer receipt(s) upon acceptance of the Share Offer and in the meantime the relevant share certificate(s) is/are collected by any of the Offeror or Kingston Securities or any of their agent(s) from the Company or the Registrar on your behalf, you will be returned such share certificate(s) in lieu of the transfer receipt(s).

4. I/We enclose the relevant share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) for the whole/ part of my/our holding of Shares which are to be held by you on the terms and conditions of the Share Offer. I/We understand that no acknowledgement of receipt of any Form of Acceptance, share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) will be given. I/We further understand that all documents will be sent by ordinary post at my/our own risk.

5. I/We warrant and represent to the Offeror, Kingston Securities and the Company that I am/we are the registered Shareholders of the number of Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance and I/we have the full right, power and authority to sell and pass the title and ownership of my/our Shares to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Share Offer.

6. I/We warrant to the Offeror, Kingston Securities and the Company that I/we have observed and are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations where my/our address is located as set out in the register of members of the Company to accept the Share Offer, and any revision thereof; and that I/we have obtained all requisite governmental, exchange control or other consents and made all registration or filing required in compliance with all necessary formalities, regulatory and/or legal requirements; and that I/we have paid all issue, transfer or other taxes and duties or other required payments due from me/us in connection with such acceptance; and that such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

7. I/We warrant to the Offeror, Kingston Securities and the Company that I/we shall be fully responsible for payment of any transfer or other taxes and duties payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the Share Offer.

8. I/We acknowledge that, save as expressly provided in the Composite Document and this Form of Acceptance, all the acceptance, instructions, authorities and undertakings hereby given shall be irrevocable.

9. I/We acknowledge that my/our Shares sold to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Share Offer will be registered under the name of the Offeror or its nominee. PERSONAL DATA Personal Information Collection Statement This personal information collection statement informs you of the policies and practices of the Offeror, Kingston Securities, the Company and the Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data To accept the Share Offer for your Share(s), you must provide the personal data requested. Failure to supply the requested data may result in the processing of your acceptance being rejected or delayed. It may also prevent or delay the despatch of the consideration to which you are entitled to under the Share Offer. It is important that you should inform the Offeror and/or Kingston Securities and/or the Company and/or the Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the data supplied.

2. Purposes The personal data which you provide on this Form of Acceptance may be used, held and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: • processing of your acceptance and verification of compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this Form of Acceptance and the Composite Document; • registering transfer of the Share(s) out of your name(s); • maintaining or updating the relevant register of Shareholders(s); • conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, and any other verification or exchange of information; • establishing your entitlements under the Share Offer; • distributing communications from the Offeror and/or Kingston Securities and/or the Company or their respective agents, officers, advisers and the Registrar; • compiling statistical code information and Shareholders profiles; • making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations (whether statutory or otherwise); • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims or entitlements;

• any other purposes in connection with the business of the Offeror, Kingston Securities, the Company and/or the Registrar; and

• any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Offeror and/or Kingston Securities and/or the Company to discharge their obligations to the Shareholders and/or regulators and any other purposes to which the Shareholders may from time to time agree to or be informed of. 3. Transfer of personal data The personal data provided in this Form of Acceptance will be kept confidential but the Offeror and/or Kingston Securities and/or the Company and/or the Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the purposes above or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and, in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) such personal data to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: • the Offeror, Kingston Securities, the Company and/or their agents, officers, advisers and the Registrar; • any agents, contractors or third party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Offeror and/or Kingston Securities and/or the Company and/or the Registrar, in connection with the operation of their business; • the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any regulatory or governmental bodies; • any other persons or institutions with which you have or propose to have dealings, such as bankers, solicitors, accountants, licensed securities dealers or registered institutions in securities; and • any other persons or institutions whom the Offeror and/or Kingston Securities and/or the Company and/or the Registrar considers to be necessary or desirable in the circumstances.

4. Access and correction of personal data The Ordinance provides you with rights to ascertain whether the Offeror and/or Kingston Securities and/or the Company and/or the Registrar hold your personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is incorrect. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Offeror and/or Kingston Securities and/or the Company and/or the Registrar have theright to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access requests. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Offeror and/or Kingston Securities and/or the Company and/or the Registrar (as the case may be). BY SIGNING THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE, YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE ABOVE. ࡈɛ༟ࣘ ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼ ͉ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼ϙίٝึ ტɨϞᗫࠅߒɛeږлᔮᗇՎe ͉ʮ̡ʿཀ˒೮াஈϞᗫࡈɛ༟ࣘʿ࠰ಥجԷୋ486௝ࡈɛ༟ࣘ €ӷᒯૢԷ€˜༈ૢԷ™ʘ݁ഄʿ࿕Էf 1. ϗණ ტɨࡈɛ༟ࣘʘࡡΪ ν ტɨఱٰ΅ટॶٰ΅ࠅߒd ტɨ඲౤Զהცࡈɛ༟ࣘf ࡊ ტɨ͊ঐ౤Զהც༟ࣘdۆ̙ঐኬߧ ტɨʘટॶʔᐏ աଣאϞהַႬfՉ͵̙ঐѳᖟאַႬ੔೯ ტɨ࣬ኽٰ΅ ࠅߒϞᛆԮϞʘ˾ᄆfνה౤Զʘ༟ࣘϞ΂Оʔ๟ᆽd ტ ɨ඲уࣛٝึࠅߒɛʿŊאږлᔮᗇՎʿŊא͉ʮ̡ʿŊא ཀ˒೮াஈf

2. ͜௄ ტɨ׵͉ટॶڌࣸ౤Զʘࡈɛ༟̙ࣘঐึఱɨΐ͜௄̋˸༶ ͜eܵϞʿŊא˸΂О˙όڭπj • ஈଣ ტɨʘટॶʿࣨྼ͉ટॶڌࣸʿၝΥ˖΁༱ΐʘ ૢಛʿ͡ሗ˓ᚃʘΥ஝ઋرi • ೮া̈ᜫ ტɨΤɨʘٰ΅i • ڭπאһอϞᗫٰ؇Τ̅i • ࣨྼא՘пࣨྼᖦΤd˸ʿආБ΂ОՉ˼༟ࣘࣨྼאʹ ౬i • ᆽ֛ ტɨ׵ٰ΅ࠅߒධɨʘᛆлi • ІࠅߒɛʿŊאږлᔮᗇՎʿŊא͉ʮ̡א־ഃ΢Іʘ ˾ଣeᔖࡰeᚥਪʿཀ˒೮াஈટϗה೯бஷৃi • ᇜႡ୕ࠇ˾ᇁ༟ࣘʿٰ؇ᔊዝi • ܲجԷe஝ۆא஝Է€ೌሞج֛אڢج֛٫Ъ̈מᚣi • מᚣϞᗫ༟ࣘ˸ک॰ᎵאԮϞᛆूi • ϞᗫࠅߒɛeږлᔮᗇՎe͉ʮ̡ʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈุਕ ʘ΂ОՉ˼͜௄iʿ • Ϟᗫɪ˖הࠑ΂ОՉ˼ᑗࣛאᗫஹ͜௄ʿŊא˸کࠅߒ ɛʿŊאږлᔮᗇՎʿŊא͉ʮ̡ᄵБ־ഃ࿁ٰ؇ʿŊ א္၍ዚ࿴ʘப΂ʿٰ؇ʔࣛΝจאٝ઄ʘՉ˼͜௄f

3. ᔷʹࡈɛ༟ࣘ ͉ટॶڌࣸ౤Զʘࡈɛ༟ࣘਗ਼Ъމዚ੗༟ࣘѼމڭπdઓࠅ ߒɛʿŊאږлᔮᗇՎʿŊא͉ʮ̡ʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈމ༺ ߧɪࠑאՉʕ΂О͜௄d̙ঐЪ̈ՉႩމ̀ࠅʘϞᗫݟ༔d ˸ᆽႩࡈɛ༟ࣘʘ๟ᆽ׌dˈՉ̙ΣאІɨΐ΂ОʿהϞɛ ɻʿྼ᜗מᚣe՟੻אᔷʹ€ʔሞ׵࠰ಥྤʫאྤ̮༈ഃࡈ ɛ༟ࣘj • ࠅߒɛeږлᔮᗇՎe͉ʮ̡ʿŊא־ഃʘ˾ଣeᔖࡰe ᚥਪʿཀ˒೮াஈi

• ΣࠅߒɛʿŊאږлᔮᗇՎʿŊא͉ʮ̡ʿŊאཀ˒೮ াஈఱՉุਕ຾ᐄ౤ԶБ݁eཥৃeཥ໘e˹ಛאՉ˼؂ ਕʘ΂О˾ଣeו̍ਠאୋɧ˙؂ਕԶᏐਠi

• ᑌʹהeᗇ္ึʿ΂О္၍אִ݁ዚ࿴i

• ၾ ტɨආБʹ׸אᏝආБʹ׸ʘ΂ОՉ˼ɛɻאዚ࿴d ԷνֻԸვБeܛࢪeึࠇࢪeܵ೐ᗇՎʹ׸ਠאൗ̅ᗇ Վዚ࿴iʿ

• ࠅߒɛʿŊאږлᔮᗇՎʿŊא͉ʮ̡ʿŊאཀ˒೮া ஈႩމ̀ცאቇ຅ઋرɨʘ΂ОՉ˼ɛɻאዚ࿴f 4. π՟ʿһ͍ࡈɛ༟ࣘ ࣬ኽ༈ૢԷʘ஝֛d ტɨϞᛆᆽႩࠅߒɛʿŊאږлᔮᗇ ՎʿŊא͉ʮ̡ʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈ݊щܵϞ ტɨʘࡈɛ༟ ࣘdԨ՟੻༈༟ࣘʘਓ͉d˸ʿһ͍΂Оʔ͍ᆽ༟ࣘf࣬ኽ༈ ૢԷʘ஝֛dࠅߒɛʿŊאږлᔮᗇՎʿŊא͉ʮ̡ʿŊא ཀ˒೮াஈ̙ఱ՟੻΂О༟ࣘʘࠅӋϗ՟Υଣ˓ᚃ൬fπ՟ ༟ࣘאһ͍༟ࣘא՟੻Ϟᗫ݁ഄʿ࿕Էʘ༟ࣘd˸ʿהܵ༟ ࣘᗳйʘהϞࠅӋd඲౤ʹࠅߒɛʿŊאږлᔮᗇՎʿŊא ͉ʮ̡ʿŊאཀ˒೮াஈ€ൖઋرϾ֛f ტɨɓ຾ᖦ໇͉ટॶڌࣸdуڌͪΝจɪࠑהϞૢಛf Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer New Wisdom Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 00:22:05 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 03:53a SINO GAS & ENERGY : Implementation of Scheme of Arrangement PU 03:50a NATIONAL GRID : Heavy rains, high water AQ 03:48a MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL : Share Purchase Plan PU 03:47a ALDRIDGE MINERALS : Agrees to be Acquired by Virtus Mining B.V. AQ 03:43a HOKKAIDO ELECTRIC POWER : Quake-hit Hokkaido thermal power plant restarts AQ 03:43a MARENICA ENERGY : Raises $1.2 Million PU 03:38a G1 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock GL 03:33a METGASCO : South Marshal Island 74 - Update PU 03:33a MATSA RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y Change of Director’s Interest Notice PU 03:32a END OF AN ERA : Family Dollar to close Matthews headquarters; 900 jobs affected AQ