New Wisdom : JOINT UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE LOAN

New Wisdom Holding Company Limited Oceanic Fortress Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (incorporated in British Virgin Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 8213)

JOINT UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RESPECT OF THE LOAN

Reference is made to (1) the joint announcement issued by New Wisdom Holding Company Limited (the "Company") and Oceanic Fortress Holdings Limited (the "Offeror") dated 9 August 2018, and (2) the joint announcement issued by the Company and the Offeror on 31 August 2018 regarding the delay in despatch of the Composite Document ((1) and (2) collectively hereinafter referred as the "Joint Announcements"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcements.

THE LOAN

As set out in the Joint Announcements, Mr. Chan proposed to repay the Loan in full by three installment payments in August 2018, together with interest accrued up to the three installments (the "Repayment Proposal"), and the entire Loan was expected to be fully repaid on or before 31 August 2018 according to the Repayment Proposal.

As Mr. Chan requires additional time to transfer funds for repayment of the third installment payment under the Repayment Proposal, it is expected that the third installment payment under the Repayment Proposal shall be made by the end of this week (the "Expected Delay in Repayment"). As of the date of this joint update announcement, Ms. Huang has agreed the Expected Delay in Repayment. If Mr. Chan fails to settle the third installment payment by 9 September 2018, the Executive may consider any possible implications under the Takeovers Code.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company and the Offeror as and when appropriate in respect of the repayment of the Loan. In any event, a further update announcement will be issued on or before 9 September 2018 in respect of the final installment payment under the Repayment Proposal.

By order of the Board By order of the sole director New Wisdom Holding Company Limited Oceanic Fortress Holdings Limited Chan Kin Chun Victor Executive Director and Chairman Director Hong Kong, 5 September 2018 Huang Li

As at the date of this joint announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Kin Chun Victor and Mr. Zheng Hua as executive Directors and Mr. Chan Yee Ping Michael, Mr. Deng Guozhen and Mr. Zeng Shiquan as independent non-executive Directors.

The Directors and Mr. Chan Kin Chun Victor in his capacity as the ultimate beneficial owner of the Vendor and borrower of the Loan, jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that any information relating to the Offeror) and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than those expressed by the sole director of the Offeror) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.

As at the date of this joint announcement, Ms. Huang Li is the sole director of the Offeror.

The sole director of the Offeror accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that relating to the Group, the Directors, the Vendor or Mr. Chan Kin Chun Victor in his capacity as the ultimate beneficial owner of the Vendor and borrower of the Loan) and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of her knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than those expressed by the Group, the Directors, the Vendor or Mr. Chan Kin Chun Victor in his capacity as the ultimate beneficial owner of the Vendor and borrower of the Loan) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.

