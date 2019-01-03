Log in
New Wisdom : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR MONTH ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

01/03/2019 | 09:44am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

New Wisdom Holding Company Limited 3/1/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

8213

N/A

Description :

No. of ordinary

shares

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

0.01

50,000,000

--

-

0.01

50,000,000

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

5,000,000,000

-5,000,000,000

1

2. Preference Shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

HK$50,000,000

Description :

No. of preference

shares

Stock code :

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

2

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

4,166,175,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

-

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

4,166,175,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

as at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3

1. N/A

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

`

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

1. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal close of value preceding month

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)Total B.

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

4

N/A N/A N/A

thereto

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1. Convertible bonds issued on 15

August 2012 with maturity date extended to 15 August 2021 bearing

interest at the rate of 2% per annum

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

(14/08/2012)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Amount at closeamount outstandingHK$

Ordinary HK$0.07 (adjusted)

(

/

/

(

/

/of preceding month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

month

571,428,571

-

(adjusted)

-

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

5

40,000,000

Converted during the month

40,000,000

-

-)Amount at close of the month

)

Disclaimer

New Wisdom Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 08:43:06 UTC
