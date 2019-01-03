New Wisdom : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR MONTH ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
New Wisdom Holding Company Limited 3/1/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
8213
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
shares
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
0.01
|
50,000,000
|
--
|
-
|
0.01
|
50,000,000
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
5,000,000,000
-5,000,000,000
1
2. Preference Shares
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HK$50,000,000
|
Description :
|
|
No. of preference
|
shares
|
|
Stock code :
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
2
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
4,166,175,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
-
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of the
|
month
|
4,166,175,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No of preference No. of other classesshares
of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
option scheme
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
including EGM
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
thereto
|
as at close of the month
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3
1. N/A
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed
`
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
1. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal close of value preceding month
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)Total B.
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
|
4
N/A N/A N/A
thereto
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description
1. Convertible bonds issued on 15
August 2012 with maturity date extended to 15 August 2021 bearing
interest at the rate of 2% per annum
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
(14/08/2012)
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Amount at closeamount outstandingHK$
Ordinary HK$0.07 (adjusted)
(
/
/
(
/
/of preceding month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
month
|
571,428,571
|
-
|
(adjusted)
|
-
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
|
5
40,000,000
Converted during the month
40,000,000
-
-)Amount at close of the month
)