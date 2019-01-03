New Wisdom : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR MONTH ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

New Wisdom Holding Company Limited 3/1/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

8213

N/A

Description : No. of ordinary shares Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) 0.01 50,000,000 -- - 0.01 50,000,000 Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) 5,000,000,000

-5,000,000,000

1

2. Preference Shares

Balance at close of preceding month Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Description : Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) HK$50,000,000 Description : No. of preference shares

Stock code :

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

2

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month 4,166,175,000 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month - N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 4,166,175,000 N/A N/A N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share No. of new shares of No. of new shares of option scheme issuer issued during issuer which may be including EGM the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month N/A N/A N/A 3 1. N/A

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

`

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

1. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal close of value preceding month

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)Total B.

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at close of the month 4 N/A N/A N/A

thereto

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1. Convertible bonds issued on 15

August 2012 with maturity date extended to 15 August 2021 bearing

interest at the rate of 2% per annum

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

(14/08/2012)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Amount at closeamount outstandingHK$

Ordinary HK$0.07 (adjusted)

(

/

/

(

/

/of preceding month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the month 571,428,571 - (adjusted) - Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A 5 40,000,000

Converted during the month

40,000,000

-

-)Amount at close of the month

)