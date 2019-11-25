New World Technologies, Inc. : Announces Registration Statement on Form S-1 has been Declared Effective with the US Securities and Exchange Commission

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New World Technologies, Inc., a Delaware Corporation (the "Company"), a healthcare, medical technology device research, development and distribution company, announced today that the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 has been declared effective with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

"The declared effectiveness of the Form S-1 registration statement is an important milestone for New World," said Hank Tucker, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Tucker further commented that "Now that the Form S-1 is effective, New World is now an SEC reporting company, which will enable us to provide additional transparency, better availability of information and facilitate access to the broader investment community. We expect that this milestone will create greater opportunities for New World along with greater shareholder value, not only for current, but for future stakeholders alike."

Simultaneous with the registration's effectiveness, the Company is also evaluating professional firms to retain to provide trading (market-making) services to the Company with respect to the Company's common shares and expects to secure a market maker by the end of calendar 2019. The Company also announced the expected launch of a national financial and technology roadshow for its common stock early calendar 2020. Richard Gonsalves, the Company's Chief Financial Officer added "We're excited and look forward to the launch of our roadshow and to take New World on the road and have the opportunity to share our technology and connect with investors and healthcare professionals across the United States.

The Form S-1 registration statement is available and may be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities.

About New World Technologies, Inc.

New World Technologies, Inc. is a healthcare and medical technology and device research, development and distribution development stage company with a focus on developing and providing innovative and technologically advanced medical products. The Company intends that its technologies will be developed with an emphasis on diagnostics and screening technology, which potentially allow for the prevention or early detection and mitigation of potentially life-threatening illnesses.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors and readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, any changes in expectations or any change in events. Factors that could cause results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) general economic, political and market conditions; (2) our ability to generate the required productivity, stability, performance, cost, safety and other data necessary to carry out and implement our technology research and business plans and strategic initiatives; (3) our ability to retain and attract employees, consultants, directors and advisors; (4) our ability to implement and successfully carry out our and third parties research and development efforts; (5) our ability to obtain new license and research agreements; (6) our ability to maintain our existing access to, and/or expand access to third party contract research organizations in order to carry out our research projects for ourselves and third parties; (7) competitive pressures and reliance on key customers and collaborators; (8) the medical technology industry, governmental regulatory and other agencies' willingness to adopt, utilize and approve the use technology platforms; and (9) other factors discussed in our publicly available filings, including information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors". New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us.

Media Contact:

New World Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations, Phone: (888) 605-3510

Email: Investor@newworldtek.com

