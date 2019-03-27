New XebiaLabs DevOps Prediction Engine Uses Machine Learning to Deliver a “Weather Forecast” for Software Delivery

Predictive Risk Analytics Helps DevOps Teams Forecast Release Success or Failure

XebiaLabs, the recognized leader in enterprise-class DevOps and Continuous Delivery software tools, today announced the first predictive risk solution for DevOps that warns teams of delays and risks in the software delivery process. Using a new DevOps Prediction Engine, the XebiaLabs DevOps Platform’s Risk Prediction Module combines machine learning with a proprietary algorithm to give teams a “weather forecast” for their releases before those releases even start to run.

Software Releases Often Plagued by Unforeseen Release Delays and Failures

It’s hard for DevOps teams to predict factors that will delay releases or cause them to fail—and teams are often surprised by failures after release processes have already started, leaving them scrambling to roll back changes and resolve errors.

DevOps Prediction Engine Shines Light on Release Problems Before They Happen

The XebiaLabs DevOps Prediction Engine highlights potential bottlenecks before release processes start, so Release Managers, Developers, and DevOps Engineers can take preventative action, adjust timelines, and keep the business in the loop. Powerful predictive risk analysis enables DevOps teams to answer questions such as:

What are the chances this release will fail, and what can we do about it?

Is this release likely to be delayed, and by how long?

How likely is a team member to skip specific release tasks, and why?

What caused releases like this one to fail or be delayed in the past?

Predictive Risk Analysis Prevents a Release Disaster

XebiaLabs already provides customizable risk scoring that identifies warning signs during a release process to indicate when it is not on track. Now, the company has added a new Risk Forecast Function to the XebiaLabs DevOps Platform. Powered by a machine learning-based DevOps Prediction Engine, it offers the following capabilities:

Risk alerts that warn the team when a release is likely to be delayed or to fail, before the release pipeline starts running, so they can take preventative action

that warn the team when a release is likely to be delayed or to fail, before the release pipeline starts running, so they can take preventative action A comprehensive Risk Forecast view that summarizes predicted delays and failures for every task in the release process, so teams can drill down into the specific parts of the process that are likely to cause issues

view that summarizes predicted delays and failures for every task in the release process, so teams can drill down into the specific parts of the process that are likely to cause issues An overview of statistics for similar releases , so teams can see historical analysis at a glance and identify trends in both release and task failure, across all tools in their release pipeline

, so teams can see historical analysis at a glance and identify trends in both release and task failure, across all tools in their release pipeline Release forensics that uncover flaky automated tests, problematic build setups, long-running deployments, and time-consuming manual tasks, so teams can identify their biggest pain points and make the changes that will have the most impact on their ability to deliver software quickly and reliably

“The XebiaLabs DevOps Platform has long included advanced features for enabling organizations to reduce the potential for risk failure,” said Andreas Prins, Vice President of Product Strategy for XebiaLabs. “The XebiaLabs Predictive DevOps Engine is another huge step forward towards increasing IT teams’ ability to move away from reactive management of their releases, to a proactive approach that preempts failure and optimizes their pipelines for success.”

About XebiaLabs

XebiaLabs develops enterprise-scale Continuous Delivery and DevOps software, providing companies with the visibility, automation and control they need to deliver software faster and with less risk. Global market leaders rely on XebiaLabs to meet the increasing demand for accelerated and more reliable software releases.

