XebiaLabs,
the recognized leader in enterprise-class DevOps and Continuous Delivery
software tools, today announced the first predictive risk solution for
DevOps that warns teams of delays and risks in the software delivery
process. Using a new DevOps Prediction Engine, the XebiaLabs DevOps
Platform’s Risk Prediction Module combines machine learning with a
proprietary algorithm to give teams a “weather forecast” for their
releases before those releases even start to run.
New XebiaLabs DevOps Prediction Engine Uses Machine Learning to Deliver a “Weather Forecast” for Software Delivery (Graphic: Business Wire)
Software Releases Often Plagued by Unforeseen Release Delays and
Failures
It’s hard for DevOps teams to predict factors that will delay releases
or cause them to fail—and teams are often surprised by failures after
release processes have already started, leaving them scrambling to roll
back changes and resolve errors.
DevOps Prediction Engine Shines Light on Release Problems Before They
Happen
The XebiaLabs DevOps Prediction Engine highlights potential bottlenecks
before release processes start, so Release Managers, Developers, and
DevOps Engineers can take preventative action, adjust timelines, and
keep the business in the loop. Powerful predictive risk analysis enables
DevOps teams to answer questions such as:
-
What are the chances this release will fail, and what can we do about
it?
-
Is this release likely to be delayed, and by how long?
-
How likely is a team member to skip specific release tasks, and why?
-
What caused releases like this one to fail or be delayed in the past?
Predictive Risk Analysis Prevents a Release Disaster
XebiaLabs already provides customizable risk scoring that identifies
warning signs during a release process to indicate when it is not on
track. Now, the company has added a new Risk Forecast Function to the
XebiaLabs DevOps Platform. Powered by a machine learning-based DevOps
Prediction Engine, it offers the following capabilities:
-
Risk alerts that warn the team when a release is likely to be
delayed or to fail, before the release pipeline starts running, so
they can take preventative action
-
A comprehensive Risk Forecast view that summarizes predicted
delays and failures for every task in the release process, so teams
can drill down into the specific parts of the process that are likely
to cause issues
-
An overview of statistics for similar releases, so teams can
see historical analysis at a glance and identify trends in both
release and task failure, across all tools in their release pipeline
-
Release forensics that uncover flaky automated tests,
problematic build setups, long-running deployments, and time-consuming
manual tasks, so teams can identify their biggest pain points and make
the changes that will have the most impact on their ability to deliver
software quickly and reliably
“The XebiaLabs DevOps Platform has long included advanced features for
enabling organizations to reduce the potential for risk failure,” said
Andreas Prins, Vice President of Product Strategy for XebiaLabs. “The
XebiaLabs Predictive DevOps Engine is another huge step forward towards
increasing IT teams’ ability to move away from reactive management of
their releases, to a proactive approach that preempts failure and
optimizes their pipelines for success.”
About XebiaLabs
XebiaLabs
develops enterprise-scale Continuous Delivery and DevOps software,
providing companies with the visibility, automation and control they
need to deliver software faster and with less risk. Global market
leaders rely on XebiaLabs to meet the increasing demand for accelerated
and more reliable software releases.
