New Year, New You! Industry Expert Joan Freeman Explains How to Find the Right Cosmetic Surgeon

01/21/2019 | 08:41am EST

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Year's resolutions typically involve plans for self improvement, often including cosmetic surgery. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), the demand for surgical cosmetic procedures continues to rise with an overall increase of 5% in 2017. Many consumers are left trying to balance cost with desired results and unsure which provider to trust.

Author and industry veteran Joan Jefferson Freeman says that as demand for cosmetic procedures increases, so does the number of unqualified service providers offering everything from cosmetic surgery and med spa services to cosmetic injections administered in hotel rooms. She asserts, "At a time when ER doctors, Ob-Gyns and even dentists are performing these procedures, not to mention spa owners and black-market opportunists, the public benefits from greater transparency." 

Invite this knowledgeable and informative expert to reveal:

  • What is board certification and does it matter when choosing a doctor?
  • Is medical tourism safe?
  • What are the top 3 questions you should ask at your consultation appointment?
  • Do you get what you pay for from a cosmetic surgeon?
  • What are the most common mistakes people make when looking for a cosmetic surgeon?

CREDENTIALS:  Joan Jefferson Freeman is the author of Facing the Cut: An Inside Perspective on Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, an essential guide for anyone considering cosmetic surgery. As a 33-year veteran of the plastic, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery field and a well-known advocate for men and women's health issues, she also co-hosts the radio program Real Talk: An Insider's Perspective on Plastic Surgery. She is a former practice manager and marketing executive for the Institute of Cosmetic Surgery and one of the first to establish advertising for plastic surgery on radio and television. She is the founder of Dragonfly Strategy, LLC, a media marketing consulting agency in Houston and was the founder and executive director for Premier Plastic Surgery Group, an educational call center providing information on surgical procedures.

CONTACT:  Joan Jefferson Freeman, (713) 899-4280; 207970@email4pr.com; www.joanjeffersonfreeman.com   

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-year-new-you-industry-expert-joan-freeman-explains-how-to-find-the-right-cosmetic-surgeon-300781350.html

SOURCE Joan Freeman


© PRNewswire 2019
