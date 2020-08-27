New York City Mayor Faces Layoff Decision as Deadline Looms

By Katie Honan

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio faces one of the biggest challenges of his political career as he decides the fate of 22,000 government workers in danger of being laid off and tests the support of unions who helped him win office.

The Democratic mayor has painted a bleak financial forecast for the city caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The city needs to balance a $9 billion deficit over the next two years, but has few options for plugging the hole.

If new revenue or savings aren't found, the city will begin notifying government workers across all agencies of the layoffs on Monday, according to mayoral officials. Workers in danger of losing their jobs must receive a 30-day notice.

The mayor has previously said the city could cut 22,000 workers. A spokeswoman for the mayor said the longer officials delay the process, the more workers they will eventually have to let go. The city has nearly 325,000 employees, after Mr. de Blasio added tens of thousands of workers since becoming mayor in 2014. People familiar with the process say the mayor also wants to show a budget that has been pared down further when the city releases its updated financial plan in November.

Labor leaders, whose support propelled Mr. de Blasio into office, have urged him to postpone Monday's deadline to provide more time to find other cost-saving measures. They also have framed their argument in moral terms, saying many of the workers facing layoffs were on the front lines during the pandemic, keeping the city functioning.

"I understand the economics, but I think if you care about the workers you will find a different way," Henry Garrido, the executive director of District Council 37, the city's largest public-employee union, said in an interview.

Mayoral spokesman Bill Neidhardt said layoffs are a last resort, even as the deadline nears.

"The mayor knows who put him in City Hall: working class people and the labor movement," he said in a statement. "We desperately want to avoid [layoffs] and protect the workers who do the real work of driving this city forward."

Mr. de Blasio has sought alternatives to the layoffs but has so far come up empty-handed. He has pushed for Congress to approve a relief package for the city, but negotiations in Washington over measures are ongoing. He has also asked the state Legislature to give the city permission to borrow up to $5 billion, but Democrats who control the state Senate have so far objected.

In the last week, New York city council members and union leaders have joined a renewed push from the mayor's office to request borrowing authority.

Representatives for the state Senate and Assembly didn't respond to requests for comment.

Mr. de Blasio has demonstrated a good working relationship with unions in the past. In 2014, none of the 152 unions representing hundreds of thousands of workers had contracts. He negotiated nearly every single one within two years.

As the pandemic hit New York City in March, the mayor briefly battled with the unions representing teachers and administrators over whether the city should close school buildings. He announced their closure on March 15, after days of insisting they wouldn't be shut.

The president of the United Federation of Teachers, Michael Mulgrew, recently threatened to strike over health fears related to the reopening of school buildings. The city, meanwhile, says 9,000 members of the teachers union could be let go, according to a memo Mr. Mulgrew sent to union members that The Wall Street Journal reviewed.

Mr. de Blasio said earlier this week the city hasn't finalized the number of layoffs, but every agency will see cuts.

Harry Nespoli, the head of the union representing sanitation workers and chairman of the Municipal Labor Committee, a group of public-sector unions, said workers made concessions in the contracts that have been negotiated during the mayor's two-terms, saving the city money. Unions don't have room to make more concessions, he said.

"What more does he want us to give up?" he said.

Mr. Garrido said 5,000 members of his union, DC 37, are being targeted for layoffs, but the actual number could be higher as some members aren't counted as full-time workers.

He said 151 members of his union died from Covid-19; hundreds more were sickened, while others worked for weeks without a day off and slept on cots away from their families to stop the spread of the virus.

"These are not numbers, these are people," he said.

Write to Katie Honan at Katie.Honan@wsj.com