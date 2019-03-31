New York City Set to Get First Congestion Pricing System in Country

By Jimmy Vielkind

New York lawmakers were poised to create a congestion-pricing system in Manhattan, increase taxes on real-estate transactions in New York City and move toward a system of public campaign financing as part of a final $175.5 billion state budget deal.

Members of the state Assembly and Senate held a rare Sunday session to vote on the budget bills, some of which weren't finalized before voting began. A budget had to be in place by Monday.

A priority was finding money for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the city's transit system and commuter railroads. The budget means New York will be the first city in the U.S. to implement congestion pricing. The new congestion tolls, higher real estate taxes and the collection of more sales tax from online purchases will raise enough money to fund $25 billion of capital improvements for the MTA.

The budget bills didn't include details about how much new congestion tolls would be, which drivers might be exempted or which existing tolls on various crossings would count as a credit. The legislation vests power to make those decisions in an MTA subsidiary, advised by a new six-person panel. Congestion tolls won't take effect until 2021 at the earliest and must net enough money to support $15 billion in capital improvements over the next five years for the city's subway and bus system, as well as Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad.

The legislation would increase the existing real-estate transfer tax in New York City by 0.25 percentage points on commercial transactions of more than $2 million and residential transactions greater than $3 million. The budget also expands the existing 1% "mansion tax" on residential sales over $1 million. Under the new law, the tax would increase in tiers depending on the price of the home. Sales of $25 million or more would be hit with a 3.9% tax.

Republicans were upset with the proposed tax increases and with the delegation of power to the MTA. Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican from Staten Island, said she planned to vote against the budget bill containing congestion pricing.

"This is such an important issue and will have such a huge impact on New Yorkers, and to give away authority on the details to another entity is negligence of responsibility," Ms. Malliotakis said.

While there is no practical effect of missing the April 1 deadline by a few hours or even days, Gov. Andrew Cuomo as well as the Democratic leaders of the Legislature hailed their work as a sign of functioning government. Also, a $10,000 pay raise taking effect next year for legislators was contingent upon the on-time adoption of the budget.

"I think this budget is probably the strongest progressive statement that we've made and actually addresses many of the difficult, difficult issues that we are facing today," Mr. Cuomo said Sunday afternoon at a press conference.

Indeed, the fiscal parameters of the budget were largely unchanged from the spending plan Mr. Cuomo first proposed in January. The budget calls for $102.1 billion in state operating spending, up $90 million from Mr. Cuomo's first proposal, despite an income tax shortfall announced in February of more than $2 billion.

Legislators pushed for additional aid to public schools beyond what Mr. Cuomo had first proposed. The state will spend $27.9 billion on school aid in the 2019-20 school year, a 3.8% increase from the current school year.

Lawmakers spent months discussing criminal justice, transportation funding and other issues. On Friday, they settled a debate over cash bail by agreeing to keep the existing system for serious, violent felonies.

On Saturday, in response to pressure from progressive groups, they agreed to create a new commission that would study a system of public campaign financing and other election-related issues, officials said. The commission will issue recommendations in December that will become law if legislators don't convene to reject or modify its findings. The budget doesn't include any funding for public financing.

Last week, lawmakers reached deals to ban plastic bags and allow cities or counties to charge a 5-cent fee on paper bags. They also agreed to extend mayoral control of New York City schools for three years and extend higher income-tax rates on New Yorkers reporting more than $1 million of income for another five years. The tax had been set to expire at the end of 2019.

Outside of New York City, an existing 2% cap on local property tax increases was made permanent. Mr. Cuomo held rallies around the state calling for the measure, which he called an essential signal for homeowners in high-cost suburbs who were affected by the $10,000 federal cap on the state and local tax deductions that took effect in 2018.

Some issues that had been part of budget talks ultimately weren't part of the final agreement. The budget didn't include language extending prevailing wage requirements on public works, a priority for building trades, or a framework to legalize, regulate and tax recreational marijuana.

Mr. Cuomo and legislative leaders said the issues would be discussed in the remaining three months of the legislative session.

Write to Jimmy Vielkind at Jimmy.Vielkind@wsj.com