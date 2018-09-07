New York Cruise Lines : Announces the Appointment of Joseph Perello to Its Board of Directors

Operator of Iconic Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises and New York Water Taxi, Welcomes Creative Marketer and Tech CEO To Its Leadership Team

New York Cruise Lines, Inc., operator of the world-famous Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises, transportation and sightseeing company New York Water Taxi, charter vessel World Yacht, and the innovative maritime restaurants North River Lobster Company and Hudson’s, announces the appointment of Joseph Perello to its Board of Directors. A sales and marketing leader with close to three decades of experience in the public and private sector in and around New York City, Perello joins New York Cruise Lines’ leadership team in establishing and maintaining policies for corporate management and oversight of the company. As a board member, he also has a prominent role in decision making on issues related to New York Cruise Lines and its many industry-leading travel, hospitality and restaurant businesses.

“Joseph Perello has a long history in marketing, most notably as the first Chief Marketing Officer of the City of New York and President of New York City Marketing Development Corporation. Appointed by Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Joe created the first self-funded marketing and promotional engine in the City’s history, leading to unprecedented results in domestic and foreign tourism,” said Sam Cooperman, Chairman of New York Cruise Lines. “We are very pleased to have Joe join the New York Cruise Line Board of Directors and look forward to his valuable contributions.”

Beyond his new role for New York Cruise Lines, Perello continues to serve as President and CEO of Props, an artificial intelligence-based technology platform that brings marketers together with independent, professional content creators and their devoted followers. His previous experience includes co-founding of a digital agency that he helped bootstrap into an award-winning shop with clients including Nike Vision, Loews Hotels, LevelUp, Hewlett-Packard, Betterment, and Cardtronics. Perello also held executive leadership roles with snack food giant Mars, Inc., the 27-time world champion New York Yankees and credit card pioneer MBNA America.

From 2003 to 2006, Perello held the role of Chief Marketing Officer of the City of New York. He and his team created a new public-private marketing model which generated more than $100 million in new revenue and benefits for the City. Reporting to Deputy Mayor Daniel L. Doctoroff, Perello’s model was recognized by Harvard Business School as among the most innovative of any city.

"Each of the more than 80 million visitors who have trusted New York Cruise Lines to tour New York Harbor have inevitably become inspired by the sight of the New York skyline, Lady Liberty and the ideals that they have come to symbolize: freedom, hope, possibility and resilience,” said Perello. “I consider it a great privilege and responsibility to help New York Cruise Lines carry on this tradition to enrich, uplift and enlighten New Yorkers, Americans and people from around the world. I am looking forward to working closely with Mr. Sam Cooperman and the members of the board, CEO Craig Kanarick, President Gus Markou and their team to help inspire the next 80 million visitors.”

