New York Cruise Lines : Announces the Appointment of Joseph Perello to Its Board of Directors

New
York Cruise Lines, Inc., operator of the world-famous Circle Line
Sightseeing Cruises, transportation and sightseeing company New
York Water Taxi, charter vessel World Yacht, and the
innovative maritime restaurants North River Lobster Company and
Hudson’s, announces the appointment of Joseph Perello to its Board
of Directors. A sales and marketing leader with close to three decades
of experience in the public and private sector in and around New York
City, Perello joins New York Cruise Lines’ leadership team in
establishing and maintaining policies for corporate management and
oversight of the company. As a board member, he also has a prominent
role in decision making on issues related to New York Cruise Lines and
its many industry-leading travel, hospitality and restaurant businesses.
“Joseph Perello has a long history in marketing, most notably as the
first Chief Marketing Officer of the City of New York and President of
New York City Marketing Development Corporation. Appointed by Mayor
Michael Bloomberg, Joe created the first self-funded marketing and
promotional engine in the City’s history, leading to unprecedented
results in domestic and foreign tourism,” said Sam Cooperman, Chairman
of New York Cruise Lines. “We are very pleased to have Joe join the New
York Cruise Line Board of Directors and look forward to his valuable
contributions.”
Beyond his new role for New York Cruise Lines, Perello continues to
serve as President and CEO of Props, an artificial intelligence-based
technology platform that brings marketers together with independent,
professional content creators and their devoted followers. His previous
experience includes co-founding of a digital agency that he helped
bootstrap into an award-winning shop with clients including Nike Vision,
Loews Hotels, LevelUp, Hewlett-Packard, Betterment, and Cardtronics.
Perello also held executive leadership roles with snack food giant Mars,
Inc., the 27-time world champion New York Yankees and credit card
pioneer MBNA America.
From 2003 to 2006, Perello held the role of Chief Marketing Officer of
the City of New York. He and his team created a new public-private
marketing model which generated more than $100 million in new revenue
and benefits for the City. Reporting to Deputy Mayor Daniel L.
Doctoroff, Perello’s model was recognized by Harvard Business School as
among the most innovative of any city.
"Each of the more than 80 million visitors who have trusted New York
Cruise Lines to tour New York Harbor have inevitably become inspired by
the sight of the New York skyline, Lady Liberty and the ideals that they
have come to symbolize: freedom, hope, possibility and resilience,” said
Perello. “I consider it a great privilege and responsibility to help New
York Cruise Lines carry on this tradition to enrich, uplift and
enlighten New Yorkers, Americans and people from around the world. I am
looking forward to working closely with Mr. Sam Cooperman and the
members of the board, CEO Craig Kanarick, President Gus Markou and their
team to help inspire the next 80 million visitors.”
ABOUT NEW YORK CRUISE LINES
New York Cruise Lines (NYCL) is the parent company of industry-leading
travel, tourism, entertainment, and restaurant businesses that emphasize
the ultimate in hospitality set to the beauty of the NYC skyline. NYCL
owns and operates 24 ships, including the most extensive and modern
fleet in the sightseeing industry. NYCL’s most iconic brand, Circle Line
Sightseeing Cruises, is a fixture in global tourism, hosting more than
80 million passengers since 1945. Recognized as “America’s Favorite Boat
Ride,” Circle Line is world-famous for sightseeing and special events
including concerts and entertainment. Operating from Pier 83 in Hudson
River Park at 42nd Street and 12th Avenue, (convenient to
Times Square, The High Line and Hudson Yards) and Pier 16 near the South
Street Seaport and the World Trade Center, the Circle Line is the oldest
and largest provider of sightseeing cruises using the most modern
vessels. NYCL also operates the iconic New York Water Taxi sightseeing
and transportation fleet, New York’s only maritime thrill-ride, The
Beast, New York’s premier luxury charter vessel, World Yacht, and
innovative maritime restaurants Hudson’s and North River Lobster Company.
Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises (www.circleline.com)
New
York Water Taxi (www.nywatertaxi.com)
The
BEAST Speedboat (www.thebeastnyc.com)
North
River Lobster Company (www.northriverlobsterco.com)
Hudson’s
(www.hudsonsnyc.com)
World
Yacht Special Event Cruises (www.worldyacht.com)
New
York Cruise Lines (www.nycl.com)
