New York Enacts Law Allowing Release of Trump's State Tax Returns to Congress

By Jimmy Vielkind

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Monday that would pave the way for key members of Congress to acquire President Trump's state tax returns.

Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, approved a pair of bills that would direct the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance to release state tax returns for the president and vice president if they file state tax returns in New York, if requested by the chairs of three congressional committees.

The bill would also allow the chairs to request the tax returns of New York's members of Congress, as well as members of the president's staff and cabinet officials who are from the state. The legislation would also apply to state elected officials and judges.

"This bill gives Congress the ability to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities, strengthen our democratic system and ensure that no one is above the law," Mr. Cuomo said in a statement.

While the governor didn't mention Mr. Trump, sponsors of the bill said that they had drafted the measure to gain access to the president's financial information. Mr. Trump, who files state tax returns in New York, said during the 2016 presidential campaign that he would release his federal tax returns but never did so, breaking with decades of tradition.

A White House spokesman didn't comment.

Chairs of the House Ways and Means Committee, Senate Finance Committee or Joint Committee on Taxation already have the power under federal law to request any federal tax return from the Internal Revenue Service. The New York law, which takes effect immediately, would grant access to state returns if a request from those committee chairs is "related to, and in furtherance of, a legitimate task for the Congress."

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal (D., Mass.), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, in April requested six years of Mr. Trump's federal tax and audit records. The Treasury Department rebuffed the request, saying it exceeded Congress's oversight authority because the request lacked a legitimate legislative purpose.

Last week, the Ways and Means Committee filed a federal lawsuit over the dispute. The committee wants a federal judge to order Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to hand over the records. Mr. Mnuchin, so far, has refused and defied a subpoena. Administration officials have argued that Democrats want to expose the returns for political purposes.

Mr. Neal, so far, has been more focused on his request and the federal lawsuit than on what New York was allowing. Democrats have said they want Mr. Trump's tax records so they can see how effectively the IRS is auditing the president, and they wouldn't get a full picture of that from the state records.

Sen. Charles Grassley (R., Iowa), the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, doesn't intend to request the president's tax returns himself, though the federal and state laws give him the same ability to do so as Mr. Neal.

If Mr. Neal gets them, Mr. Grassley would then seek to obtain them. The chairmanship of the Joint Committee on Taxation rotates between the Senate and House; Mr. Neal holds that post now.

Mr. Neal has previously said he would not request Mr. Trump's New York returns, which contain much of the same information as federal returns.

Representatives for Mr. Neal didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Richard Rubin

contributed to this article.

Write to Jimmy Vielkind at Jimmy.Vielkind@wsj.com