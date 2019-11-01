Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New York Fed Adds $104.583 Billion to Markets -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 04:41pm EDT

By Michael S. Derby

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $104.583 billion in temporary liquidity to financial markets Friday, when it also added permanent reserves to expand its balance sheet.

The Fed's intervention came in two parts. One was through repurchase agreements that expire Monday, in which the Fed took in $73.133 billion in securities; the other was a 13-day repo operation that took in $31.45 billion.

The Fed also bought $7.501 billion in Treasury bills. Eligible banks had offered the Fed $22.904 billion in short-term government securities. Overall, Fed holdings now stand at $4.020 trillion, according to data released by the Fed on Thursday.

Fed repo interventions take in Treasury and mortgage securities from eligible banks in what is effectively a short-term loan of central bank cash, collateralized by dealer-owned bonds. The Fed's liquidity injections are aimed at ensuring that the financial system has enough liquidity and that short-term borrowing rates remain well-behaved.

The Fed began to add large amounts of money to markets about six weeks ago, after short-term borrowing markets faced a shortage of money that complicated the normal process of borrowing and lending among banks and other firms.

The Fed has said it is likely to continue to add substantial amounts of liquidity into financial markets into the start of next year. It is also adding permanent liquidity to markets by purchase of Treasury bills to expand its balance sheet, in what officials see as a more enduring fix for market issues.

The size of recent operations has been large. But it has been the practice of the Fed for decades to intervene in markets to add and subtract liquidity to help move short-term borrowing costs to where the central bank wants them, to accomplish its mission to keep inflation stable and to promote job growth.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:44pJudge dismisses Uber lawsuit opposing New York City vehicle license caps
RE
04:44pCanadian dollar pares weekly decline as trade optimism boosts oil prices
RE
04:43pUAW union leaders recommend approval of Ford labor deal
RE
04:41pNew York Fed Adds $104.583 Billion to Markets -- Update
DJ
04:35pPIMCO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions
AQ
04:35pEnergy Up after October Jobs Report -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:34pSaudi Crown Prince approves Aramco IPO intention to float for Sunday - sources
RE
04:29pMaterials Up as Jobs Report Spurs Growth Bets -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:28pNEBRASKA FARM BUREAU : USDA Withdraws Cattle ID Regulations
PU
04:27pNew York Fed's Williams Says Economy Is in 'Very Good Place'
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data
2Trump says U.S., China to announce new venue to ink trade deal soon
3AMGEN : Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
4NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
5NEL : CORRECTION: Nel ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q3 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group