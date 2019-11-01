New York Fed Adds $104.583 Billion to Markets -- Update

By Michael S. Derby

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $104.583 billion in temporary liquidity to financial markets Friday, when it also added permanent reserves to expand its balance sheet.

The Fed's intervention came in two parts. One was through repurchase agreements that expire Monday, in which the Fed took in $73.133 billion in securities; the other was a 13-day repo operation that took in $31.45 billion.

The Fed also bought $7.501 billion in Treasury bills. Eligible banks had offered the Fed $22.904 billion in short-term government securities. Overall, Fed holdings now stand at $4.020 trillion, according to data released by the Fed on Thursday.

Fed repo interventions take in Treasury and mortgage securities from eligible banks in what is effectively a short-term loan of central bank cash, collateralized by dealer-owned bonds. The Fed's liquidity injections are aimed at ensuring that the financial system has enough liquidity and that short-term borrowing rates remain well-behaved.

The Fed began to add large amounts of money to markets about six weeks ago, after short-term borrowing markets faced a shortage of money that complicated the normal process of borrowing and lending among banks and other firms.

The Fed has said it is likely to continue to add substantial amounts of liquidity into financial markets into the start of next year. It is also adding permanent liquidity to markets by purchase of Treasury bills to expand its balance sheet, in what officials see as a more enduring fix for market issues.

The size of recent operations has been large. But it has been the practice of the Fed for decades to intervene in markets to add and subtract liquidity to help move short-term borrowing costs to where the central bank wants them, to accomplish its mission to keep inflation stable and to promote job growth.

