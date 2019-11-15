New York Fed Adds $68.343 Billion

By Michael S. Derby

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $68.343 billion to financial markets on Friday.

The liquidity came in the form of a repurchase agreement operation that will expire on Monday. The Fed accepted $61.043 billion in Treasurys, $1 billion in agencies and $6.3 billion in mortgage bonds, and took everything eligible banks offered.

Fed repo interventions take in Treasury and mortgage securities from eligible banks in what is effectively a short-term loan of central-bank cash, collateralized by the government securities.

The Fed's market interventions are aimed at ensuring that the financial system has enough liquidity and that short-term borrowing rates remain well-behaved, with the central bank's federal-fund rate staying within the 1.5%-to-1.75% target range. The effective fed-funds rate stood at 1.55% on Thursday. The broad general collateral rate for repo trading stood at 1.55%, also for Thursday.

