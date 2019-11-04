New York Fed Official Says Market Interventions Have Restored Calm

By Michael S. Derby

The New York Fed's efforts to calm short-term markets and keep them placid is working well, a top central bank staffer said Monday.

Lorie Logan, who is the acting leader of the Markets Desk at the New York Fed and overseas how the central bank implements changes in monetary policy, was commenting on the central bank's substantial interventions into short-term markets, which have been continuing since the middle of September.

The Fed has been intervening in financial markets by providing substantial amounts of short-term liquidity via what are repurchase agreements, where the Fed takes in on a short-term basis Treasurys, agency debt and mortgage-backed bonds in exchange for loans of cash to eligible banks. These temporary additions restarted in mid-September for the first time in over a decade, and on some days, they have seen the Fed adding over $100 billion to markets.

The Fed has also been seeking to calm markets on a more enduring basis with around $60 billion a month in purchases of Treasury bills. All of this has been happening because seven weeks ago short-term financial markets, for a number of reasons, ran short of the money financial firms lend one another to deal with short-term funding needs. That caused an unexpected spike in short-term lending rates which the Fed didn't want to see.

Ms. Logan, who isn't responsible for setting central bank monetary policy, explained in her speech that the Fed's interventions have brought calm to markets. She explained that while the Fed presses forward with buying Treasury bills it will continue with notable-size temporary operations. But at some point the permanent operations will have added enough reserves to the financial system that tweaking via repos will no longer be needed, Ms. Logan said.

"Repo operations have successfully offset supply changes and money market pressures associated with big anticipated drops in reserves, such as around mid-month and month-end settlements," Ms. Logan said in the text of a speech prepared for delivery before the New York Fed's Annual Primary Dealer Meeting. The temporary operations "have been effective at restoring calm in money markets and maintaining control over the federal-funds rate," she said.

Ms. Logan also commented on why the Fed is buying short-term Treasury bills. She explained that the Fed's overall holdings in its $4 trillion balance sheet are substantially weighted to longer-dated debt. Ms. Logan countered that those who worried the Fed's T-bill buying appetites might outstrip market supply are off base.

"Reserve management purchase operations have proceeded smoothly," Ms. Logan said of the bill buying. "With roughly $2.4 trillion of Treasury bills outstanding and daily turnover of around $95 billion, the bill market has substantial capacity to support our activity, and we expect to be able to maintain the current pace of Treasury bill purchases for some time," she said.

