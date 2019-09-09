New York Fed Survey Finds Easing August Inflation Expectations

By Michael S. Derby

Amid signs overall inflation may be moving higher, inflation expectations headed the other way in August.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Monday that inflation expectations a year and three years from now fell in August. One year from now, households in its Survey of Consumer Expectations said they see a record-low increase for the survey of 2.4%, down from 2.6% the prior month. Three years from now inflation expectations ebbed to 2.5%, from 2.6% in July.

The New York Fed also said expectations for changes in home prices, medical care costs and rent also hit lowest-ever readings in the survey's history. The August median house price change fell by 0.1% to 2.9% in August, the first decline since December.

The report also found ebbing expectations of income growth and increased worry about a rise in unemployment a year from now. Also in August: expectations of job losses increased at a time when survey respondents said they were less likely to leave a job voluntarily.

The New York Fed survey arrives just ahead of the central bank's coming interest-rate policy setting meeting, scheduled for Sept. 17-18. It is then that the Fed is broadly expected to lower its overnight target rate range for a second time since the end of July.

Fed officials are generally upbeat about the economy. "The most likely outlook for our economy, remains a favorable one, with moderate growth, a strong labor market, and inflation moving back up close to our 2% goal, " Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in an appearance Friday in Zurich. But he added that there are "significant risks" to the outlook.

Those risks are related to slowing global growth and trade uncertainty. Just as those factors drove the Fed to lower rates in July, they'll almost certainly cause officials to act again this month. Mr. Powell and other central bankers have hinted strongly that another quarter-percentage point cut is likely, and markets see even lower rates by year's end.

Persistently low inflation is another factor driving the Fed to lower rates. The central bank has consistently failed to sustainably achieve its 2% inflation goal since adopting it in 2012. It now hopes an easier-money policy stance will help it achieve that objective.

Some recent inflation data has moved in a more favorable way for the central bank. Its preferred inflation measure, the personal-consumption expenditures price index, ticked up to 1.4% in July from the same month a year ago, from a 1.3% annualized gain in June. But the Dallas Fed's Trimmed-Mean PCE index, which is designed to better measure underlying price trends, held steady at a 2% increase.

The New York Fed survey suggests upward pressure in inflation might be more ephemeral than thought. Economists and central bankers generally believe what the public thinks inflation will be exerts a strong influence on current inflation, so new expectations of weakness may lead to softer price gains over coming months, which wouldn't be a favorable outcome for the Fed.

