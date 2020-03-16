Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

New York Fed full statement: Treasuries, mortgage-backed securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 12:28am EDT

The Federal Reserve announced a series of coordinated monetary policy moves aimed at offsetting the economic impact of the coronavirus on Sunday night.

Here's the full statement from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Treasury and agency mortgage-backed securities:

Effective March 16, 2020, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) directed the Open Market Trading Desk (the Desk) to increase over coming months the System Open Market Account (SOMA) holdings of Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) by at least $500 billion and at least $200 billion, respectively.

The FOMC instructed the Desk to conduct these purchases at a pace appropriate to support the smooth functioning of markets for Treasury securities and agency MBS. The FOMC also directed the Desk to continue rolling over at auction all principal payments from Treasury securities holdings and to reinvest all principal payments from agency debt and agency MBS holdings in agency MBS.

These plans replace the Desk?s previously communicated plans for reserve management and reinvestment purchases. In addition, the FOMC directed the Desk to continue conducting term and overnight repurchase (repo) agreement operations to ensure that the supply of reserves remains ample and to support the smooth functioning of short-term U.S. dollar funding markets.

Treasury purchases will be conducted across a range of maturities and security types to support smooth market functioning, with the intention that purchases will eventually be conducted roughly in line with the composition of Treasury securities outstanding.

The Desk will begin purchases on Monday, March 16, 2020 with $40 billion in purchases of nominal coupon securities and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). Consistent with the directive, the pace of purchases will be adjusted as appropriate to support the smooth functioning of the Treasury market. Separately, the Desk will continue to roll over at auction all principal payments from the Federal Reserve?s holdings of maturing Treasury securities.

Agency MBS purchases will generally be concentrated in recently produced coupons in 30-year and 15-year fixed rate agency MBS in the To-Be-Announced (TBA) market. The Desk will begin purchases on Monday, March 16, 2020. For the monthly period that runs through April 13, 2020, the Desk expects to purchase around $80 billion in agency MBS, which will include $23 billion in purchases to reinvest principal payments from agency debt and agency MBS expected in the month of March. Consistent with the directive, the pace of purchases will be adjusted as appropriate to support the smooth functioning of the agency MBS market.

Repo operations will continue to be offered for at least $175 billion in overnight repo each day, at least $45 billion in two-week term repo twice per week, and $500 billion in one-month term repo and $500 billion in three-month term repo each week.

(Reporting by Heather Timmons; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:02aFew U.S. shale firms can withstand prolonged oil price war
RE
12:58aIndonesia posts larger-than-expected trade surplus in February
RE
12:55aNike, Under Armour join retailers shutting stores to limit virus spread
RE
12:48aNew Zealand PM bans mass gatherings, says impact of coronavirus on economy will be significant
RE
12:47aAirlines slash schedules, jobs and pay after new travel restrictions
RE
12:39aStocks crumble, unconvinced as Fed and peers attempt radical rescue
RE
12:38aStocks crumble, unconvinced as Fed and peers attempt radical rescue
RE
12:37aAirlines slash schedules, jobs and pay after new travel restrictions
RE
12:37aFactbox - Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
RE
12:37aNew York, Los Angeles shut bars and restaurants, world's central banks coordinate to combat coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : China steel futures hit near two-month high on demand optimism
2LANDS' END, INC. : Nike, Under Armour join retailers shutting stores to limit virus spread
3UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : sees $1.5 billion less revenue in March vs last year, warns..
4DELTA AIR LINES INC. : OUR COMMITMENT REMAINS: Your Update from Ed Bastian
5BANK OF JAPAN : URGENT: BOJ to move forward policy meeting after Fed's rate cut
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group