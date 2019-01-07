New York Fed's Williams Advocates Modifying Fed's Inflation Target

By Nick Timiraos

ATLANTA -- A top Federal Reserve official, seeking to give the central bank more flexibility to support the economy, is advocating comprehensive changes in the way it targets inflation.

New York Fed President John Williams presented research on the topic Saturday at the American Economic Association's annual conference in Atlanta.

The research is likely to shape an important debate this year as part of the Fed's review of its long-run monetary policy strategies. Central-bank officials are evaluating whether their tools are sufficient for an environment in which interest rates are likely to remain lower than before the 2008 financial crisis, leaving them with less room to cut rates to stimulate growth during downturns and periods of weak growth.

Mr. Williams in the past has advocated changing from the Fed's current approach of targeting 2% annual inflation toward a new regime called price-level targeting. Currently, the Fed seeks to keep inflation at 2% because it sees that as consistent with a healthy economy. It doesn't try to make up for periods of undershooting that level by allowing periods of overshooting.

A price-level target, on the other hand, would allow inflation to exceed 2% for a time following an undershoot so that the overall price level rises along a desired path -- effectively committing to keeping monetary policy easier for longer than in the past. This way, markets would know not to expect the Fed to keep tightening policy once inflation reached 2%.

Mr. Williams and his co-author, Thomas Mertens of the San Francisco Fed, outlined another approach Saturday that would represent a hybrid between the existing strategy and the price-level target. The central bank would seek 2% inflation on average over the economic cycle. Because inflation would likely fall below the target during a downturn or periods of sluggish growth, officials would commit to overshooting the 2% target during times of stronger growth.

This "average inflation" approach would move the Fed closer to the same result as price-level targeting -- that is, a more accommodative policy stance following a period of rates being held near zero. But it has the advantage of potentially being easier for the Fed to communicate to the public, which is important for any inflation-targeting policy to be effective.

"You're promising to have lower [inflation-adjusted] interest rates in the future than otherwise. That creates an expectation of higher demand, that creates a stronger economy," said Mr. Williams.

The Fed has raised its short-term benchmark rate to a range between 2.25% and 2.5%, a level considerably below the 5.25% peak reached in the previous expansion in 2006. But after adjusting for inflation near 2%, so-called real rates are still close to zero.

Low nominal rates leave the Fed with less room to cut them in a downturn and increase the possibility they might return to near-zero in the next recession.

While Fed officials have said they could employ the unconventional stimulus tools they used after the 2008 crisis, including bond-buying programs, they are keen to create additional flexibility that might make monetary policy more potent in a low-rate environment. They want to ensure that expectations of inflation by households and businesses don't drift lower.

"This average-inflation targeting is exactly what you want to be doing" to keep inflation expectations from falling lower during more frequent periods of near-zero interest rates, Mr. Williams said Saturday.

Mr. Williams said the Fed should focus on preparing any changes now, when the economy is doing well, rather than improvising on the fly to bolster growth and keep inflation near 2%, as the central bank was forced to do after the 2008 financial crisis.

"Trying to figure out a strategy of communicating your policy decisions while in the midst of a very severe recession or a period of very low inflation...is the hard way to accomplish these goals," Mr. Williams said.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com