New York Fed's Williams Says Economy Is in 'Very Good Place'

By Michael S. Derby

NEWARK, N.J. -- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Friday the current setting of short-term rates was at the place that should keep the economy moving forward in the way central bankers wanted to see.

Mr. Williams, who was making his first public comments since this week's Fed meeting that resulted in the third rate cut of the year, didn't make any forward-looking comments about monetary policy or the choices the Fed has before it.

On Wednesday, the Fed lowered its overnight federal-funds target rate range to between 1.50% and 1.75% and comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and others have suggested that at least for now, another lowering in short-term borrowing costs isn't expected.

Mr. Williams said of the current rate range that "this is the interest rate that will most likely" boost the economy, keep unemployment low and help inflation rise to the Fed's 2% target.

While he didn't comment directly on the October jobs data released Friday, Mr. Williams offered an upbeat take on where things now stand.

"The economy is in a very good place. The economy is strong," Mr. Williams said. "Job growth is strong" and "I have a very optimistic view" about the economy, he said.

Mr. Williams, who is vice chairman of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, noted in his remarks before an audience in Newark, N.J., that changes in monetary policy take between a year to two years to truly be seen in inflation and the job market.

Mr. Williams also said that immigration is a clear positive for the economy.

