New York Fed's Williams Says Recovery Unlikely to Be Swift -- Update

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Friday that even a swift resolution to the coronavirus pandemic is unlikely to bring a fast recovery to the U.S. economy.

"I don't see the economy being back to full strength by the end of the year. It's going to take longer to get us back to where we want to be," he said in a CNBC interview. Mr. Williams tied the prospect of a slow recovery in part to caution by the public that is likely to outlast any social-distancing and other government restrictions.

"Even as the pandemic passes, even as the restrictions are relaxed gradually over time, people may take quite a while before they are willing to get back on airplanes, on trains, or go to the theater or go to concerts or things like that," Mr. Williams said. "So there are some risks it takes longer to get that recovery for the economy than just what happens in terms of the formal restrictions that are in place."

Mr. Williams, who holds a permanent vote on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee and has supported the central bank's efforts to restore market functionality, said the interventions in the financial sector have seen much success. But he added there is more to do, especially in ensuring the central bank's lending efforts for small businesses work well. "We're committed to getting this right and committed to getting this out into the market as soon as we can," Mr. Williams said.

Mr. William's remarks came after a speech on Thursday in which he said the Fed's effort to support the economy will be in place for some time to come.

"We're definitely in a severe downturn in economic activity," he said Thursday. "Even as a pandemic passes through and the economy comes back, I expect demand to be weak and therefore needing strong monetary support, fiscal policy support as well, to get our economy back to full strength over the next couple of years."

Other regional Fed officials also weighed on Friday. In a video presentation, St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard explained that second-quarter data, which he expects will show the full brunt of the economic shutdown, will be so bad as to warrant taking it out of the normal process of measuring economic activity.

What will happen in the second quarter will not be comparable "to anything we've seen in U.S. macroeconomic history," Mr. Bullard said. "We should just sort of write off the second quarter. Think of it as a very different episode and quit calculating annual growth rates and quit comparing to other periods in the past because it's deceptive in thinking about how the economy might be able to behave going forward," he said.

Mr. Bullard also joined with other Fed officials and said the central bank has made "substantial progress" in fixing financial markets, and added that "the Fed is certainly willing to do much more" if it sees a need.

In a later conversation with reporters, Mr. Bullard said it's a "very unlikely outcome" that the U.S. central bank would buy stocks as a means to support the economy. He noted that the equity market hasn't suffered from liquidity issues, and probably wouldn't get much lift from central bank purchases.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester weighed in via an interview on Bloomberg's television channel. Like other Fed officials she said it was possible the recovery, when it does arrive, could proceed slowly. She also said she wasn't worried Fed interventions in markets like corporate bonds and high-yield debt will create problems after the crisis.

"We are doing things we hadn't done before. But at this point I don't think we can be that concerned about those kinds of moral hazards," she said. "This is a hugely impactful and negatively impactful shock, and we have to do all we can to make sure we are not doing permanent damage to the underlying fundamentals of the economy."

