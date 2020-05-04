New York Fed says outlook for Fed balance sheet is 'highly uncertain' due to coronavirus

The outlook for the Federal Reserve's balance sheet is "highly uncertain" given the economic deterioration caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Fed said in a report released on Monday.

Prior to the pandemic, the New York Fed's projections had the balance sheet rising to $6.3 trillion (£5.07 trillion) under a baseline scenario. However, the Fed's balance sheet last month grew to $6.7 trillion as the central bank bought assets to stabilize financial markets and cushion the economy from being devastated by the pandemic.

The Fed has introduced a slew of emergency lending facilities since March and conducted open-ended bond purchases to help keep credit flowing to households and businesses. As a result of those programs, the balance sheet could swell to $10 trillion this year, according to economists polled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte in New York and Ann Saphir in Berkeley, Calif.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)