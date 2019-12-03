New York Gives SoFi Green Light on BitLicense

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has approved SoFi's BitLicense application, allowing SoFi Invest customers in New York to trade cryptocurrencies on its platform through SoFi Digital Assets, LLC.

In response to requests from its members, SoFi launched the ability to trade cryptocurrencies in September of this year within the overall SoFi Invest platform. After a rigorous application process, SoFi can now provide its members in the state of New York a trusted, secure platform to trade crypto.

"Putting our members' interests first is our top priority at SoFi," said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. "That includes both offering individuals the products they want, like cryptocurrency within SoFi Invest, as well as protecting them, through a solid regulatory framework like that created by the New York State Department of Financial Services. We're thrilled to now be able to offer the trading of cryptocurrency, in addition to active and automated investing, as part of SoFi Invest in New York State, in addition to the full suite of SoFi products that help our members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money."

The state of New York uses a thorough, measured approach to review applicants for the BitLicense. The NYDFS ensures companies adhere to high standards of consumer protection, security, and fraud-prevention. "This approval is a testament to our ongoing commitment to earn the trust of regulators and stakeholders as we try to offer investors more choice for products and services across the country," Noto said.

SoFi Invest, released to the public earlier this year, offers both automated (robo-advising) and active investing (trading) with no fees on stock trading or account minimums. The platform is the first of its kind to offer automated and active investing with stocks, ETFs and crypto through a single app.

Additional information about SoFi Invest can be found at https://www.sofi.com/invest/buy-cryptocurrency/ .

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing, and protecting give our more than 900,000 members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium , future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams, opening in July 2020. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

DISCLOSURES

"SoFi Invest" refers to the three investment and trading platforms operated by Social Finance, Inc. and affiliates. Automated investing is owned by SoFi Wealth LLC, SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Brokerage services provided by SoFi Securities LLC, registered broker dealer and member FINRA/SIPC, and Cryptocurrency trading will be made available via SoFi Digital Assets, LLC.

SoFi Digital Assets, LLC dba SoFi Crypto is licensed to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. See SoFi.com/Legal for a full list of SoFi's money transmitter licenses.

Important: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies aren't endorsed or guaranteed by any government, are volatile and involve a high degree of risk.

