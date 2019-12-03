Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New York Gives SoFi Green Light on BitLicense

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 11:01am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has approved SoFi's BitLicense application, allowing SoFi Invest customers in New York to trade cryptocurrencies on its platform through SoFi Digital Assets, LLC.

SoFi logo (PRNewsFoto/SoFi)

In response to requests from its members, SoFi launched the ability to trade cryptocurrencies in September of this year within the overall SoFi Invest platform. After a rigorous application process, SoFi can now provide its members in the state of New York a trusted, secure platform to trade crypto. 

"Putting our members' interests first is our top priority at SoFi," said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. "That includes both offering individuals the products they want, like cryptocurrency within SoFi Invest, as well as protecting them, through a solid regulatory framework like that created by the New York State Department of Financial Services. We're thrilled to now be able to offer the trading of cryptocurrency, in addition to active and automated investing, as part of SoFi Invest in New York State, in addition to the full suite of SoFi products that help our members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money."

The state of New York uses a thorough, measured approach to review applicants for the BitLicense. The NYDFS ensures companies adhere to high standards of consumer protection, security, and fraud-prevention. "This approval is a testament to our ongoing commitment to earn the trust of regulators and stakeholders as we try to offer investors more choice for products and services across the country," Noto said.

SoFi Invest, released to the public earlier this year, offers both automated (robo-advising) and active investing (trading) with no fees on stock trading or account minimums. The platform is the first of its kind to offer automated and active investing with stocks, ETFs and crypto through a single app.

Additional information about SoFi Invest can be found at https://www.sofi.com/invest/buy-cryptocurrency/.

About SoFi
SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing, and protecting give our more than 900,000 members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams, opening in July 2020. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

Contact
pr@sofi.com  

DISCLOSURES

"SoFi Invest" refers to the three investment and trading platforms operated by Social Finance, Inc. and affiliates. Automated investing is owned by SoFi Wealth LLC, SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Brokerage services provided by SoFi Securities LLC, registered broker dealer and member FINRA/SIPC, and Cryptocurrency trading will be made available via SoFi Digital Assets, LLC.

SoFi Digital Assets, LLC dba SoFi Crypto is licensed to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. See SoFi.com/Legal for a full list of SoFi's money transmitter licenses.

Important: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies aren't endorsed or guaranteed by any government, are volatile and involve a high degree of risk.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-gives-sofi-green-light-on-bitlicense-300968148.html

SOURCE SoFi


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:12aIs Germany's F&B industry facing headwinds from the dynamic market? Read Infiniti's latest blog for comprehensive insights
BU
11:11aPITNEY BOWES INC /DE/ : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11aMillicom files standard form for notification of major shareholdings
GL
11:11aLANDMARK HEALTH : 's In-home Model Extends Life and Reduces Cost
BU
11:11aNewtek Business Services Corp. To Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event
GL
11:10aROSALITA LIFE : Kat Florence acquires rare antique 55.66-carat Colombian Emerald found in Italy by the extreme Gem Hunter Don Kogen
EQ
11:10aHORIZON DISCOVERY : Partners With the Human Protein Atlas
BU
11:10aAceUp Cofounders Will Foussier and Layla Lynn Latest Boston-Based Entrepreneurs Selected for Forbes 30 Under 30
GL
11:10aTLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Correction of a release from 22/11/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:09aNokia names veteran Sari Baldauf as group boss to take on 5G challenge
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group