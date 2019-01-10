New York Gov. Cuomo to Introduce State Budget Weeks Before Deadline

By Jimmy Vielkind

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday his proposal for a new state budget will be revealed Tuesday, weeks before the deadline as legislators at the Capitol ramped up their own activity.

Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat in his third term, is required to release a budget proposal by February 1. The governor had been initially expected to introduce a budget blueprint at the end of January, according to several people familiar with the governor's plans.

The early release of the state budget plan allows more time for negotiations with lawmakers and reinserts Mr. Cuomo into the state's political discourse as members of the Assembly and Senate begin to pass bills.

The operating costs are projected to be around $102 billion, and the total budget more than $170 billion, according to the most recent state financial plan, which was released in November. It state budget will include updated allocations for school aid, Medicaid and infrastructure spending.

Mr. Cuomo said this week that he would also include a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in the budget bills. The state's leading lawmakers all support marijuana legalization, but they haven't announced details about how it will be taxed or distributed. The governor said he wants to make sure New York's system is in line with neighboring states, including Massachusetts, that have already legalized recreational marijuana.

State Sen. Liz Krueger, a Democrat from Manhattan, has sponsored marijuana legislation and said she was working with Mr. Cuomo's aides to shape the new proposal. She said they have talked about creating a series of licenses for growing and selling marijuana, the need for police to better detect intoxicated people and the creation of a new regulatory agency -- "perhaps a cannabis authority."

"It's going to be, I believe, a fairly inclusive new model that will have lots and lots of pieces," she said.

Mr. Cuomo has also said he would like to trim income taxes for middle-class New Yorkers. Current state law already calls for rates for middle-class New Yorkers to tick down, and Mr. Cuomo has said he will renew a higher income-tax rate on millionaires that is due to expire at year's end.

Leaders of the Legislature said Thursday they would act Monday on bills that make voting easier, move the date for all party primary elections to June and restrict the giving power of limited liability companies. They will also begin the process of amending the State Constitution to let people vote by mail with absentee ballots for any reason. A constitutional amendment couldn't take effect earlier than the 2022 elections.

On Tuesday, state legislators will consider bills prohibiting discrimination based on gender expression and banning gay-conversion therapy, according to spokespeople for Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, both Democrats.

Mr. Cuomo said his proposed budget would include other policy issues that aren't strictly fiscal in nature, many of which he has outlined in a December speech.

"Anything that's not done will get wrapped up in the budget," Mr. Cuomo said Thursday during a radio interview.

Mr. Heastie, a Democrat from the Bronx, said his members would continue to consider legislation on its own schedule.

"I'm not being governed by what the governor wants to put in his budget, " Mr. Heastie said Thursday during a radio interview.

