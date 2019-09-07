New York Hits Out-of-Stater With Hefty Tax Bill Over Vacation Home

By Josh Barbanel

Hedge-fund manager Nelson Obus liked to stay at his cottage in the Adirondacks during cross-country ski trips. He had no idea how expensive those vacations were until he heard from New York tax collectors.

A state administrative law judge ruled last month that Mr. Obus owed $527,000 in back New York state income tax because of his upstate home. With interest and penalties, that is more than twice the $290,000 he paid for the house in 2011.

Mr. Obus, a principal and chief investment officer of Wynnefield Capital, lives in Princeton, N.J. But he was required to pay New York state taxes on all his income, under the ruling, like any New York resident.

The few days he spent each year in the Adirondacks turned him into a state resident, for tax purposes, the judge ruled. The vacation home in Northville, N.Y., is more than 200 miles from his Manhattan office, making it too far to commute.

"This really fits into the whole realm of government overreach," Mr. Obus said in an interview.

The judge's decision reflects stepped-up enforcement by state auditors in recent years against wealthy individuals who have ties to New York but don't pay taxes as residents, said Robert Willens, a tax and accounting consultant who publishes a tax newsletter.

"This is their favorite hunting ground," Mr. Willens said.

A spokesman for the State Department of Taxation and Finance declined to comment on the case.

In the ruling, Donna M. Gardiner, an administrative law judge, said that Mr. Obus used the Northville home only for vacation purposes and spent no more than two or three weeks there.

But Ms. Gardiner added that under New York state law, the house qualified as a "permanent place of abode."

The law exempts "a mere camp or cottage" suitable and used only for vacations, but she said it didn't qualify. She cited the home's "year-round climate control."

Glenn Newman, a tax lawyer at Greenberg Traurig who represented Mr. Obus, said that during two years covered by the audit, 2012 and 2013, Mr. Obus worked out his Manhattan office and had filed a New York tax return for income earned in the state.

At issue in the audit was income from interest, dividends and capital gains, which were already taxed by the state of New Jersey, he said.

New York law treats taxpayers as state residents if their primary residence is there, or if they are present in the state for any part of 183 days in the year and have a permanent home there.

The house has five bedrooms, three baths and includes an apartment used by a year-round tenant. It is located on the edge of golf course, about a block from a large reservoir, and is around 60 miles northwest of Albany.

Mr. Newman disputed the judge's ruling. He said that the house was obviously used as a vacation house and shouldn't be considered a permanent home for tax purposes under New York law.

Mr. Obus vowed to appeal the tax decision, and he has beaten back charges against him before. He spent a dozen years successfully battling an insider-trading claim by the Securities and Exchange Commission. (The securities case ended in a trial and an acquittal in 2014.)

In addition to arguing that his vacation home shouldn't count, he has also been limiting his time in New York to less than 183 days a year, forcing him, he said, to "boycott" the state part of the year.

"I don't think it is in the interest of the state of New York to see me leave Northville," he said. "This isn't Amagansett," he added, referring to an affluent hamlet on the east end of Long Island. "These are chronically economically depressed areas and they depend on vacationers like me."

Write to Josh Barbanel at josh.barbanel@wsj.com