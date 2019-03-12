Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New York I/DD Futures Forum Addresses The Revised NY State Medicaid Managed Care Organization I/DD System - April 24 in NYC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

Gettysburg, Pa, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GETTYSBURG, Pa. (March 11, 2019) — Responding to the New York State decision to transition I/DD services to a regional managed care model, OPEN MINDS and Core Solutions Inc. are hosting The New York I/DD Futures Forum, on Wednesday, April 24 in New York City.

0_medium_NY_IDD_Core_Summit_2019_Title-Logo_RGB_OPTION_031219_154pm_mjh.png


The New York I/DD Futures Forum is the first statewide event intended to help executives of organizations serving consumers with intellectual/developmental disabilities population prepare for the transition to the revised New York State Medicaid Managed Care Organization I/DD System.

The New York I/DD Futures Forum is designed as an information-rich day with updates and insights from state I/DD thought leaders and providers.

WHAT:            The New York I/DD Futures Forum

WHERE:         AMA Executive Conference Center 1601 Broadway, New York, NY 10019.

WHEN:            Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

COST:             The New York I/DD Futures Forum is free but space is limited. Registration is required at: https://www.openminds.com/ny-i-dd-future-forum/

Over the past several years, 24 states have initiated the process of transitioning I/DD provider services to managed care systems. The scope of these changes has varied from state-to-state, but in many instances, the impact on I/DD providers has been traumatic. Some providers in those states did not survive the transition.

The New York I/DD Futures Forum program offers the latest information to help executive teams address these new challenges and develop effective strategies to successfully transition to the revised New York State I/DD MCO model.

Contacts:
Emily Forgash                                                                                    Chris Williams
Marketing Communications Director                                                  Senior Associate
Core Solutions, Inc.                                                                            OPEN MINDS
610-687-6080 ext. 117                                                                        717-334-1329
eforgash@coresolutionsinc.com                                                        cwilliams@openminds.com

About Core Solutions
Core Solutions, Inc. (Core) is a trusted EHR vendor for behavioral health and human services. By operating as a partner first and vendor second, Core supports provider organizations committed to improving whole person care and quality of life for all people touched by the extraordinary challenges of behavioral health and other human conditions. Core’s Cx360 technology solutions give complex care communities everything they need to navigate changing regulatory landscapes and achieve desired outcomes around whole person care. Learn more at coresolutionsinc.com.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the behavioral health and human service field. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in markets of the health and human service field serving complex consumers. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for individuals with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

OPEN MINDS Executive Education Events Team
OPEN MINDS
717-334-1329
events@openminds.com

OM_Logo-4c.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:50pBOEING : Crash Fallout Spreads as More 737 MAX Jets Are Idled -- 19th Update
DJ
07:48pBOEING : to Make Key Change in 737 MAX Cockpit Software-- 8th Update
DJ
07:47pArrow Bidco Announces Pricing of $340 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering
BU
07:45pLYDIAN INTERNATIONAL : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 Results
AQ
07:45pCOGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Correction to FCPA Self-Reporting Program Article
DJ
07:43pTYRANNA RESOURCES : Eureka Mineral Resource and Maiden Exploration Target
PU
07:43pHC2 HOLDINGS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:43pRAPID7 : Patch Tuesday - March 2019
PU
07:43pGranite Oil Corp. Announces 2018 Year End Reserve Metrics and Operational Update
GL
07:42pBOEING : Crash Fallout Spreads as More 737 MAX Jets Are Idled -- 18th Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not ground Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : U.S. Senate to hold crash hearing as lawmakers urge grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8
3AIR CANADA : Canada sees no reason to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8, ready to act if need be
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Mexico backs Disney-Fox deal, orders sale of Fox Sports channels
5SPRINT CORP : U.S. lawmakers at T-Mobile, Sprint hearing spar over stay at Trump hotel

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.