New York I/DD Futures Forum Addresses The Revised NY State Medicaid Managed Care Organization I/DD System - April 24 in NYC

Responding to the New York State decision to transition I/DD services to a regional managed care model, OPEN MINDS and Core Solutions Inc. are hosting The New York I/DD Futures Forum, on Wednesday, April 24 in New York City.

The New York I/DD Futures Forum is the first statewide event intended to help executives of organizations serving consumers with intellectual/developmental disabilities population prepare for the transition to the revised New York State Medicaid Managed Care Organization I/DD System.

The New York I/DD Futures Forum is designed as an information-rich day with updates and insights from state I/DD thought leaders and providers.

WHAT: The New York I/DD Futures Forum

WHERE: AMA Executive Conference Center 1601 Broadway, New York, NY 10019.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

COST: The New York I/DD Futures Forum is free but space is limited. Registration is required at: https://www.openminds.com/ny-i-dd-future-forum/

Over the past several years, 24 states have initiated the process of transitioning I/DD provider services to managed care systems. The scope of these changes has varied from state-to-state, but in many instances, the impact on I/DD providers has been traumatic. Some providers in those states did not survive the transition.

The New York I/DD Futures Forum program offers the latest information to help executive teams address these new challenges and develop effective strategies to successfully transition to the revised New York State I/DD MCO model.

About Core Solutions

Core Solutions, Inc. (Core) is a trusted EHR vendor for behavioral health and human services. By operating as a partner first and vendor second, Core supports provider organizations committed to improving whole person care and quality of life for all people touched by the extraordinary challenges of behavioral health and other human conditions. Core’s Cx360 technology solutions give complex care communities everything they need to navigate changing regulatory landscapes and achieve desired outcomes around whole person care. Learn more at coresolutionsinc.com.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the behavioral health and human service field. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in markets of the health and human service field serving complex consumers. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for individuals with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

